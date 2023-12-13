Product Manager
We don't just build technology. We build hope.
At Elekta we believe patients should have access to - and benefit from - precise, personalised radiation therapy. Elekta's Precision Radiation Medicine is revolutionizing cancer care. Bringing together science, technology, and clinical intelligence, we're working towards a future where everyone who needs it can benefit from precise and individually tailored radiotherapy treatments. We're giving millions of patients the chance to live more moments that matter.
What You'll Do at Elekta
As a Product Manager, you will have end-to-end responsibility for future Linac offerings, in alignment with the Commercial PM segment leads. Commercial PMs are responsible for offerings which are marketed as stand-alone solutions and work closely with up- and down-stream partners. You will own the commercial roadmaps, ensuring sustainable value creation for their segments.
The right stuff
Responsible for the portfolio at a consolidated level - ensuring value to the patients, customers, business and wider society for each segment and region over the medium to long term.
Provide in-depth insight into market and stakeholder needs, market trends, and competitive landscape, in co-ordination with Elekta's other business, development and commercialization teams, to create the vision and guide the Linac Solutions BL.
Partner with customers, or support partnerships led by other functions, throughout all stages of the product lifecycle including clinical advisory boards, customer focus groups etc.
Provide needs-based strategy, commercial roadmaps, and business cases, at both the portfolio and product levels, which are agreed by engineering and ratified by GPO and BL Management. This shall include key terms for strategic business partnerships, commercial releases and lifecycle considerations.
Manage a due process for requests for value to be delivered, using multiple inputs such as customer feedback, defect reports, interoperability requests, non-standard requests, voice of stakeholder representatives etc. Provide high level oversight and governance of execution of the commercial releases and capability projects.
Support product related communication, relationship management and commercialization activities, both internally and externally.
Continuously evolve, standardize, and administer PM business related practices, as well as drive consistent product capabilities for sustainability, cost and configuration management, manufacturability, install ability, serviceability, upgradeability etc.
What we believe you have
At least 2 years of Radiation Therapy industry experience or equivalent
Product, market, and customer knowledge of Radiation Therapy
Qualified radiographer, therapist, dosimetrist, medical physicist, or biomedical engineer
Proven track record as a Product Manager or other relevant role in the medical device industry
Excellent analytical skills with the ability to understand and convey complex technical solutions that combines hardware, electronics, and software.
Persistent and persuasive behaviour to own and drive cross-functional initiatives.
Collaborative mindset, ability to act without formal authority across functions.
Excellent skills in verbal and written communication in English
Ability to travel domestically and internationally.
What You'll Get
In this role, you will work for a higher purpose; hope for everyone dealing with cancer, and for everyone regardless of where in the world, to have access to the best cancer care. In addition to this, Elekta offers a range of benefits. Please note that depending on the location the benefits might vary.
Group Income Protection
Private Medical Insurance
Pension
Dependants' Pension
Retirement Policy
Life Assurance
Holiday Purchase
Cycle-to-work scheme
Flexible working hours
Hybrid work environment
Long Service Awards
Hiring Process
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Apply by submitting your application and résumé in English.
If you are in UK, there will be a requirement of frequent travel to Stockholm.
The role is open to candidates located in other parts of EU who are ok to relocate to Stockholm / Crawley UK.
We are an equal opportunity employer.
We are an equal-opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other protected characteristic.
About Elekta
As a leader in precision radiation therapy, Elekta is committed to ensuring every patient has access to the best cancer care possible. Elekta is a proud innovator and supplier of equipment and software used to improve, prolong, and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders.
More than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. We openly collaborate with customers to advance sustainable, outcome-driven, and cost-efficient solutions to meet evolving patient needs, improve lives and bring hope to everyone dealing with cancer. To us, it's personal, and our global team of 4,700 employees combines passion, science, and imagination to profoundly change cancer care. We don't just build technology, we build hope.
