Qualifications & Skills
Product Manager experience: You have at least 3 years of experience as a product manager for digital products, ideally in a SaaS company. You're used to working within product teams with high standards that are constantly trying to improve, both personally and as a team.
User research and discovery: You have deep experience of user research and discovery. You think in terms of assumptions, hypotheses, and discovering needs and solutions.
User experience: You are passionate about user experience, and about making complex tasks as simple and easy as possible.
Data driven: You are data driven, and care about driving outcomes for users, not building features. You know how to collect, synthesize and apply data, both quantitative and qualitative.
Personal skills: You are deeply curious - you want to really understand users, and you will also want to read widely, ask questions and dig deep to really understand the details of the domain of city climate action. You take initiative, communicate a vision clearly and widely, and build support to work collectively on a problem.
Communication: You speak fluent English and communicate clearly and generously at many levels - with peers. customers, engineers, executives and commercial teams. You are also highly collaborative, enjoy learning from others and also mentoring and helping others. Så ansöker du
