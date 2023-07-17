Product Manager
2023-07-17
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.At the department Autonomous Systems, we are developing the transport solutions for the future. We are now looking for a product manager to lead our enablement VCT (value creation team), named "System teams", together with our system architect and release train engineer. As we work closely with the other development sites in the TRATON group, in a global development flow, there are many opportunities for international contacts.
Your Responsibilities
Your most important task will be to ensure that the agile release train delivers value to the organisation and by extension our end customers. You will work with the VCT management triad, the product owners for the current 14 teams in the VCT, as well as with our customers, solution management and the line organization.
We work in a fast-changing environment and an important part of the job will be to lead the work to manage strategies for the area. To succeed you will need to build a strong network with stakeholders both inside and outside the VCT.
Your Profile
As a leader, you are a responsive and accessible team player that values collaboration. The role as product manager requires both the ability to provide structure for the teams and to clearly articulate an inspiring vision. You motivate others through passion for your work. As we work in a rapidly evolving field it is necessary to have the ability to manage change in a sustainable manner.
As an ideal candidate you have an academic background that matches our domain, at least at M.Sc. level, as well as experience leading leaders in an agile context. This can be either from a flow or line management role. It is meritorious if you have experience from one or more of our main technology areas; software development toolchains and environments, continuous integration and deployment, simulation based testing, logging and data pipelines, and very high performance embedded software platforms.
The position is based in Södertälje, with possibilities of hybrid office and remote work.
A background check might be conducted for this hiring.
For additional information
Please contact Per Sahlholm, Head of Autonomous Continuous Integration Platform, 08-553 891 29, per.sahlholm@scania.com
Your application
Interviews will be conducted continuously during the application period. Apply before 22 August 2023.
Your application should include a cover letter, CV and copies of your education certificate.
