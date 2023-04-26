Product Manager
2023-04-26
Product Manager
About the company
Presis Konsult is an IT Consultancy delivering and supporting our clients' operations on their developing projects. We now need to expand our workforce with more employees who want to be involved in driving our development forward. In our consultancy, we have highly skilled employees, so you can be rest assured that you will be collaborating with the brightest in your field. Our niche is delivering high value through quality and precision as this is how most of our services and delivery are viewed by our clients. As a result of the above, you are guaranteed maximum development as an employee via established strategy and structure.
Job description
We are looking for a Product Manager to join us at Presis Konsult. You will be part of product strategy and collaboration with different stakeholders. You will provide product insight and trends on how to improve customer experience and promoter score of each developing product.
Responsibilities
Create buy-in for the product vision both internally and with key external partners.
Develop product pricing and positioning strategies. Translate product strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes.
Scope and prioritize activities based on business and customer impact.
Work closely with engineering teams to deliver with quick time-to-market and optimal resources.
Drive product launches including working with public relations team, executives, and other product.
Represent the company by visiting customers to solicit feedback on company products and services.
Requirements
BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent.
Proven work experience in Product Management or as an Associate Product Manager
Solid technical background with understanding and/or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies
Proven track record of managing all aspects of a successful product throughout its lifecycle.
Proven ability to develop product and marketing strategies and effectively communicate recommendations to executive management.
Strong problem-solving skills and willingness to roll up one's sleeves to get the job.
Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams in a matrix organization.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Are you our next Product Manager, kindly submit your application, we look forward to receiving your application.
