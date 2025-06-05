Product Manager - TV & Audio to Samsung
Your New Role
Now, we're looking for a driven and commercially sharp Product Manager to join Samsung's TV & Audio Product Management Team for a 1-year maternity cover.
As a Product Manager at Samsung, you will own the commercial strategy for your product categories, with a clear focus on sales planning, pricing, promotion, and profitability across the Nordic market. You will work closely with Nordic sales teams and other internal stakeholders to steer our business toward long-term, profitable growth - balancing global strategy with local market insights.
This is a high-impact, commercially focused role with direct influence over Samsung's market performance in the region. Reporting to the Head of Product Management, you'll be part of a collaborative and ambitious team based in their modern offices in Kista, Stockholm.
Key Responsibilities:
P&L Ownership: Full responsibility for key performance indicators - revenue, pricing, model mix, and profitability.
Product & Range Management: Define and implement product assortment, pricing structures, and promotional strategies per channel and account.
Price Management: Lead pricing strategy and promotional frameworks to maximize market potential and profitability.
Demand Generation: Collaborate with sales, marketing, supply chain, and HQ teams to drive a 'sell-out' focused business approach.
Data-Driven Decision Making: Transform complex data into clear, actionable insights for commercial decision-making.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Academic degree.
3- 5 years' experience within the industry or Consumer Electronics industry background.
Strong in MS Office (in particular Excel).
A solid understanding of pricing trends, the competitive landscape, and the retail ecosystem within electronics.
Excellent English communication skills. Swedish is a big plus.
Experience resembling Key Account Management is advantageous; this role mirrors KAM responsibilities, owning strategy and execution per customer.
Who You Are
In this role, a strong analytical mindset is essential, along with the ability to read people, understand their motivations, and present products appealingly to all stakeholders, both internally and externally. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-paced industry, offering numerous opportunities for growth and development. To succeed with us, you must be someone who appreciates tempo, change, and taking the initiative.
Company Presentation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
