Product Manager - Thermal Management
2023-12-01
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
Do you want to use your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized cab climate and vehicle thermal supply (cooling & and heating) systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg & Bangalore and we have close cooperation with the sites in Greensboro (US), Lyon (FR) and Curitiba (BRE). We understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs. The work is based on innovation, shared technology, common architecture, and brand uniqueness.
Role Overview:
As a Product Manager, you will work closely with the complete Thermal Management team and many other cross-functional teams to lead the thermal system solutions. You'll not only manage our product to ensure it fits seamlessly with our partner's objectives but also lead our internal teams with clarity and purpose.
In this role, you will report to Sebastien Duran - Global Technology Manager Thermal Management.
Key Responsibilities:
Product Stewardship: Be the go-to expert on our product. Advocate its benefits to our partner and demonstrate how it can resolve their customer challenges.
Team Leadership: Lead our internal teams effectively, ensuring project objectives are met and delivered on time.
Strategic Liaison: Act as a bridge between our partner teams and Volvo teams, ensuring a two-way communication flow that represents both entities diligently.
Platform Alignment: Guarantee that the partner solution aligns perfectly with the Volvo T3 Electrical platform. This entails smart diversity management, ensuring business growth, maintainability, and reusability.
Regulatory Adherence: Set and maintain a clear division of responsibility and information-sharing in compliance with Competition law, ensuring maximum efficiency.
Customer Advocacy: Represent the customer value stream in pivotal decisions involving test & verification strategies, timelines, workflows, budgets, functional safety/security considerations, intellectual property concerns, and supplier relationships.
Milestone Coordination: Ensure timely performance & deliveries against the project milestones and partner needs.
Stakeholder Communication: Clearly communicate product strategies, roadmaps, and performance metrics to a diverse range of stakeholders, both within and outside the engineering organization.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you can take your own initiatives and drive them forward with a business and customer mindset. You have excellent communication skills & good at networking with people. You also have a positive attitude and adapt to changing conditions.
You are confident in driving complex topics inside as well as outside your own organization and comfortable in making difficult decisions in complex matters.
In order to succeed in this role we believe that you have the following qualifications:
Master's degree in engineering or in a related field.
Proven experience as a Product Manager, preferably in the automotive sector.
Excellent communication, leadership, and project management skills.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guide us.
