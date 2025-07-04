Product Manager - Post Purchase team
2025-07-04
Get an idea of the role
We're looking for a Product Manager to join our team in Stockholm! In this role, you'll work closely with a cross-functional development team to solve real customer and business challenges. Your main responsibility is to ensure that the solutions we build are valuable to customers, viable within our business constraints, and feasible for our engineers to implement. You'll evaluate opportunities, decide what gets built, and take full ownership of the product backlog. Additionally, you'll drive product launches and ensure continuous improvements across the product lifecycle.
To succeed in this role, you'll need to be comfortable working independently, making strategic decisions, and collaborating closely with engineers, designers, and business leaders. You have a strong product mindset, a good understanding of modern product discovery and delivery methods, and the ability to communicate complex ideas in a clear and structured way.
About the team
The Post-Purchase flow is one of our most visited and important parts of the customer journey. It simply has to work - reliably, clearly, and in a way that feels easy for the user. It's more than just a payment screen; it's a key part of the experience that shapes how people see our brand every day.
You'll take ownership of this core part of our digital platform and lead the ongoing work to make it better - removing friction, making things easier, and creating a smoother journey that helps build long-term loyalty. This is product management at its core - where a sharp eye for detail and a strong focus on the customer really makes a difference.
Who we're looking for:
3+ years of experience as a Product Manager, Product Owner, or similar.
The ability to work independently and drive initiatives forward.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain complex topics to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
A collaborative mindset, working effectively with engineers, designers, and business teams.
Experience or interest in banking or fintech is a plus, but not required.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Join an internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.
