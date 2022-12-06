Product Manager - District Heating
Danfoss AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Danfoss AB i Göteborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Danfoss Climate Solutions is looking for a Product Manager based in our Swedish Sales Company to further develop our District Energy business incl. the relevant component portfolio and business.
It will be your responsibility to implement and communicate a clear customer-oriented product strategy and to improve the overall performance of the District Energy Controls portfolio in the Swedish market as well as occasionally supporting other markets in the North Europe Region.
Your responsibility will include technical assistance, supporting district heating utility companies, consulting engineers, and contractors with the additional joint sales visits to key customers for major projects and troubleshooting if needed.
You will be part of the North Europe Region Applications Team with focus on Swedish District Energy solutions concentrating on energy metering, weather compensation and pressure, temperature & flow controls. Ideally you will be located close to our office in Gothenburg but other locations in Sweden can also be considered. We support work life balance, so you will have the option to work from home as and when it is needed and agreed.
Job Responsibilities
Responsibilities for this position include but are not limited to the following:
Assess and understand customers' needs, industry requirements, products quality selling points in the Swedish market and collaborate with internal and external partners and influencers to ensure a suitable product portfolio
Design support for consultants and contractors and provide technical submittals preparation for projects
Act as sparring partner and technical support for our sales team, district heating utility companies, wholesales, consultants, and contractors
Deliver product training and transfer product knowledge to our sales & technical support team and to customers
Stay updated regarding relevant market trends and gather market and competitor intelligence
Provide insights, input and market knowledge to overall marketing plans, product launches, sales support material and sales argumentations
Background & Skills
The ideal candidate for this position, shall possess the following background and skills:
A degree in Building Services engineering, HVAC engineering, or another relevant area
About 5 years relevant working experience preferred at a Consulting Engineering company or a District Heating Utility company
A solid technical background as well as a commercial mindset
Understanding of district heating and cooling systems and design principles
Experience preferred in thermal design of liquid heat exchangers
Experience in working cross-functionally with Sales and Line of Business
Good Project management skills
AutoCAD experience
Detail oriented and capable of managing own time
English and Swedish language skills at negotiating level
At Danfoss, we believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters creativity, innovation, and a broader perspective in decision-making. When you consider this job posting, do you feel like your profile is not a perfect match? Numerous studies have found that women and people of color are more likely to apply only when they meet all requirements listed in the job posting. Even if you do not check all the boxes, we encourage you to apply anyway. We are curious to find out how you can bring new insights to the role or to Danfoss as an organization.
For job-specific and/or technical enquiries,please contact Regional Applications Manager, Bjorn Sejr Nielsen, +45 2780 8615. For more general enquiries about working at Danfoss or about the recruitment process,please contact Recruiter, Biqi Li, +45 5236 6912.
Please apply at your earliest convenience. We do not have an application deadline but accept applications while the job is posted. The position will be closed once we have found the right candidate. Due to Christmas and New Year's vacation, you could expect an extended recruitment process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danfoss AB
(org.nr 556052-3903)
Östra Hamngatan 16 (visa karta
)
411 09 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7236928