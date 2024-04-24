Product Manager - Digital Transport & Charging Services
2024-04-24
Scania is undergoing an exciting transformation, aiming to become a true partnership-driven leader in sustainable transports. As digitalization and electrification take center stage, digital services are becoming increasingly crucial for our customers' operational efficiency. In our customers current business and the transition to electrified transports, these services will play a vital role in ensuring a premium customer experience. To achieve this, we are seeking a passionate Commercial Product Manager responsible to define, create, and continuously develop our digital transport and charging services portfolio.
The Role:
As a Product Manager within Scania's Digital Transport and Charging Services Team, you will have an opportunity to truly influence the vision of our digital transport services offering. You will have the responsibility to drive our efforts of shaping existing and new services from idea to implementation, enabling our customers to become even more digital and take the leap towards electrification. You will be an integral part in shaping the product strategy for digital transport services in My Scania and Scania Driver App, working closely together with a brilliant team of product owners, service designers and UX designers across the organisation. As a Product Manager for digital transport services, you will also drive the commercialisation strategy for parts of the service portfolio by working closely with our markets and Scania sales organisation.
Your Responsibilities:
Develop and articulate a compelling product vision, strategy, and roadmap, rooted in a deep understanding of our customers' evolving needs.
Design and execute the marketing mix strategy for your service throughout its life cycle, guiding diverse stakeholders towards successful implementation.
Drive product launches, ensuring robust go-to-market strategies, engaging presentations, and effective communication materials.
Define and achieve commercial and financial objectives, and meticulously track progress with success metrics.
Prioritize development efforts and functional requirements, aligning with customer demand.
Who We Are Looking For:
A candidate with a proven track record as a Product Manager, especially within digital services. Experience in the transport and/or e-mobility sector is a plus. You should be agile-minded, with a strong grasp of service development and digital transformation, complemented by a solid commercial focus. Your communication skills should be exceptional, thriving in collaborative environments and comfortable with ambiguity. You are someone who sees solutions where others see complexity and excels in a dynamic, fast-paced setting.
Skills & Requirements:
At least 3 years of relevant professional experience.
A strong commercial mindset, analytical abilities, and cross-functional communication skills.
A university degree in Engineering, Business, or related disciplines.
Fluency in English.
What We Offer:
A flexible work arrangement that supports the balance between your professional and personal life. Initially, we encourage presence at the office to foster connections, assimilate training, and immerse in Scania's culture. Over time, a hybrid working mode becomes available. We value openness, diversity, and respect, and we invest in our employees' growth. Scania benefits include a mutual bonus system, car leasing options, occupational pension, and more.
Join Us: Partake in Scania's journey to redefine the digital transport services sector and contribute to sustainable transportation's future. To apply, please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your experience and qualifications for the role.
Further information:
For further information, please contact Fredrik Englund, Head of Digital Charging Services, Fredrik.x.englund@scania.com
or Andrea Wetterberg, Director E-mobility Services, Andrea.wetterberg@scania.com
Please apply latest by 12 May.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
8636567