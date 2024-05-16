Product Manager - Device Integrations
NaturalCycles Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NaturalCycles Nordic AB i Stockholm
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely.At Natural Cycles, our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion, by empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to be in charge of her health.
We're seeking a technically-minded Product Manager to lead our Devices Pod and spearhead the integration of Natural Cycles with external devices. In this critical role within our Product Team, you'll be responsible for ensuring a seamless user experience as we expand our connected device network and empower women with the best possible measurement experience. Additionally, you will lead the talented individuals within the Devices Pod, fostering a collaborative and growth-focused environment.What you will be doing
Lead the integration of Natural Cycles' app with external devices (thermometers, watches, rings, etc.)
Together with stakeholders, define the product strategy for the device integrations
Collaborate with user researchers to gain insights into user pain points and needs related to their interaction with measuring devices
Collaborate with the hardware, science, support, and marketing teams to bring new devices to market
Develop and prioritize detailed product requirements and user stories
Maintain strong collaboration with customer support to understand common user issues and troubleshooting for device integrations
Continuously monitor and improve the user experience with existing and new device integrations
Prioritize and manage the device integration development backlog
Track key metrics and analyze user data to measure success and inform future iterations
Lead and mentor the Devices Pod team, fostering a collaborative and growth-oriented environment
What skills and experience we think you have
3+ years of experience in software development, product management, project management, or a related technical field
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to synthesize input from diverse perspectives and make data-driven decisions
Excellent analytical thinking, planning and problem-solving skills
Strong ability to leverage data insights (user engagement, user activity metrics) to inform product strategy and decision-making
Strong understanding of data pipelines in integrated systems
A user-centric mindset balanced with technical understanding
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment
Experience with consumer data analytics tools/platforms
Experience working in an Agile development environment
Experience in managing and leading cross-functional teams
You are based in Sweden, Stockholm preferred
Nice-to-Have Skills & Experience:
Experience with user research methodologies
Familiarity with the Natural Cycles app and femtech industry
Experience in scaling digital products for growth
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
We know that diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and experiences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Naturalcycles Nordic AB
(org.nr 556952-7657), http://www.naturalcycles.com Arbetsplats
Natural Cycles Jobbnummer
8684493