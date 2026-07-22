Product Manager - B2C Credit
Northmill Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northmill Bank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Northmill Bank is a challenger bank at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 240 employees in 3 countries and over 270 000 customers. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
Grab this opportunity to be a part of us and our journey!
About the role
We are looking for an experienced Product Manager – B2C Credit with a strong commercial background and proven track record in consumer lending to take ownership of our revolving credit facility and consolidation loan products.
This role is central to the continued growth of our consumer lending business. We are looking for someone who has built, managed, and scaled lending products in practice; not simply worked alongside them.
You will be responsible for defining the strategy and roadmap for our consumer credit products, working closely with credit risk, analytics, marketing, technology, customer operations, and compliance. The ideal candidate understands consumer lending economics, portfolio performance, customer behaviour, and risk management, and can balance commercial growth with responsible lending.
This is not a purely technical product role. We are specifically seeking a commercial product leader who understands consumer lending end-to-end, from customer acquisition and underwriting through pricing, portfolio optimisation, repayments, and retention.
Responsibilities
Own and drive the product strategy and roadmap for Northmill's revolving credit facility and consolidation loan products, with a clear focus on sustainable growth, customer value, and portfolio profitability.
Continuously improve the customer journey across the entire lending lifecycle, including acquisition, application, underwriting, activation, utilisation, repayment, and retention.
Work closely with Credit Risk, Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Customer Operations, Compliance, and Technology to deliver commercially successful and compliant lending products.
Translate customer insights, market opportunities, portfolio performance, and business objectives into clear product priorities and development initiatives.
Monitor and optimise key commercial metrics including approval rates, utilisation, portfolio growth, repayment behaviour, customer lifetime value, default rates, margins, and profitability.
Identify opportunities to improve underwriting, pricing, credit limits, customer engagement, and portfolio performance using data-driven decision making.
Ensure products remain competitive by understanding customer needs, market trends, regulatory developments, and competitor offerings.
Actively engage with customers and internal stakeholders to validate product-market fit and identify opportunities for innovation and continuous improvement.
Who you are
You're a commercially minded Product Manager with a passion for building lending products that create value for both customers and the business. You thrive in cross-functional environments, enjoy turning data and customer insights into product decisions, and know how to balance growth, customer experience, risk, and profitability. You're comfortable challenging existing ways of working and driving initiatives from idea to launch and continuous optimisation.
To succeed in this role, you'll likely have
Proven experience as a Product Manager within consumer lending, with a track record of launching, growing, and optimising lending products.
Strong experience with revolving credit, personal loans, or other unsecured consumer credit products.
A solid understanding of consumer credit risk, underwriting principles, pricing, lending economics, and portfolio performance.
Experience working in fintech, banking, consumer finance, or another regulated financial services environment.
A data-driven mindset with strong analytical skills and experience using insights to prioritise and improve products.
Excellent stakeholder management skills and the ability to collaborate across Product, Engineering, Credit Risk, Analytics, Commercial, and Operations.
Good to Have
Experience with revolving credit facilities, consolidation loans, instalment lending, or other unsecured lending products.
Experience working with behavioural scoring, affordability assessments or decision engines.
Experience optimising digital customer acquisition funnels and lending conversion journeys.
Knowledge of Nordic consumer lending markets and financial regulations.
What we offer
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views
An independent role with the opportunity to make a real impact
Great opportunities for professional development
Health - 5 000 kr wellness allowance
Conference abroad every other year
Breakfast and fruits every day, as well as "holy fika" each Friday
Regular after work and celebrated successes at the office
Apply today and be a part of Northmill! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8107453-2111997". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northmill Bank AB
(org.nr 556709-4866), https://careers.northmill.com
Regeringsgatan 20 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Northmill Bank Jobbnummer
10009407