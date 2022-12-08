Product Manager - Agent Products
Hemnet AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemnet AB i Stockholm
Since the start in 1998, Hemnet has developed into Sweden's most popular housing platform and an obvious meeting place for brokers, home sellers and buyers. We want to create conditions for more, better, and more efficient business for the various players in the housing market.
Team Agent Products
We are looking for a Product Manager (PM) to Team Agent Products, this team provides products and tools for the property agents. Their mission is to help agents grow their business by creating the most efficient platform for finding sellers, and buyers.
They are simplifying the real estate agents' everyday lives through effective marketing.
Role and responsibilities
As PM you will belong to Hemnet's product team which today consists of seven PMs, a UX Designer, a User Research Director and Chief Product Officer. In this role you will define and lead the direction for product development within your area with focus on broadening and developing Hemnet's existing position. You will have the opportunity, and are expected, to work experimentally to find the best user experience for our visitors.
You will work with a cross-functional team of developers, analyst and UX to define the best way to improve our products. You'll define success metrics and work experimentally to drive towards the best outcome for the users and for the business.
As a PM you'll also work really closely with other PMs and teams at Hemnet, like communication, business development and sales.
In the role you are expected to:
• Define and lead the product development's direction for one of Hemnet's product teams.
• Identify opportunities and define goals for your product as well as follow-up in success metrics.
• Prioritize and ownership of the team's backlog.
• Contact with customers and internal stakeholders.
Experience and skills
• At least 5 years of experience as PM.
• Experience with B2B product development.
• Strong stakeholder management skills.
• Strong communication skills.
• Fluent in English & Swedish both verbally and in writing.
• Experience within the real estate industry is a big bonus.
The role suits you who wants to work in a fast-growing company where your own initiatives are valued and where you have the possibility to influence. Hemnet's culture is characterized by cooperation and low prestige, sensitivity with colleagues and partners, to dare to think in new ways and support each other. Therefore, we are looking for you who would feel at home in such an environment.
We look forward to reading your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemnet AB
(org.nr 556260-0089), http://www.hemnet.se Arbetsplats
Hemnet Jobbnummer
7240791