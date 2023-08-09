Product Lifecycle Engineer- RA Lighting and Home Electronics
Job Description
As a Product Lifecycle Engineer in Lighting & Home electronics you will:
Secure that our products are legally compliant in all markets throughout product lifecycle, including testing and verification and updated technical product documentation in our system.
Work closely with the engineers in the Development teams as well as to have a close dialogue with the purchasing organization, suppliers, and third-party test laboratories to secure the successful product implementation.
Having insight in regulatory areas connected to electronics.
Create and build part structures in PLUS (Windchill)
Are you up for the challenge? Then this just might be for you!
Qualifications
Have a university degree in Engineering or equivalent.
Experience in working with product documentation in product development process.
Have advantage if you have experience in working with electrics and electronics.
Knowledge in PLM, preferably PTC Windchill.
Experience in 3D CAD application, preferably SolidWorks.
Work in a structured way with analytical skills and to take the lead in your own work as well as in your contacts with internal and external stakeholders.
Are skilled in requirement management and verification planning.
Furthermore, you have strong communication skills and the ability to build relations based on trust.
IKEA of Sweden is a truly global environment, with colleagues from all over the world and you therefore need to be fluent in English both verbal and written.
You should be driven to lead a task, and also a goal- and delivery-oriented person with a passion for details.
Team player
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English, latest by 30th of August 2023. Please submit your CV and Cover letter in English.
This is a permanent job position, located in Älmhult, Sweden.
There are 2 positions for this role.
We will review applications continuously and might close the job posting earlier than stated, therefore don't wait, and submit your application today!
If you have any questions about the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Maria Holm at maria.holm@inter.ikea.com
and regarding the recruitment process, please contact People and Culture Recruiter Riyaz Inamdar at riyaz.inamdar1@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to your application!
Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden, the home to IKEA of Sweden you can. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. At IKEA of Sweden, you will work in a truly international and dynamic environment. You will have different opportunities to learn new skills and where the goal always is to create a better everyday life for the many people. Ersättning
