Product Introduction Quality Manager
2023-06-23
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Product Introduction Quality Manager in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Fredrik Molander (Head of Quality Service Nordics), and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
You'll be responsible for the managing Reliability Growth support and the overall quality support at Product Introduction (PI) site, Norsborg/Stockholm, for commissioning support, pre-warranty and warranty activities including Industrial Quality, Supplier Quality and Project Quality activities.
You will also manage a team of industrial quality engineers to achieve this your responsibilities.
We'll look to you for:
Customer relationship: be the quality interface with the customer onsite quality and safety teams, participate in the site routine meeting with customer if needed; support and follow up project customer satisfaction.
Quality onsite support: Manage Site Industrial quality team and ensure PI site quality process implementation.
Support handover activities from manufacturing site to PI site.
Field Modification quality control
Incoming inspection
Car History Book update
Non conformity management (Supplier and internal)
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's degree in Engineering (electromechanical, electrical, electronics) or equivalent
Expertise in managing Quality and problem-solving tools
Knowledge of Quality standard (ISO9001, ISO22163)
Fluency in English and Swedish. German would be an asset.
Experience from Quality auditing and Process management would be an asset
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with products that after being developed are used by other Alstom teams around the world and generate major cost savings in customer projects.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
