Product Innovation Manager
2023-06-19
Go People - Go Products - Go North
In just over a year, we have already positioned ourselves as the Amazon operator within the Nordic region. We acquire and hypergrow Amazon brands. By offering FBA-Amazon entrepreneurs a better deal, building greener brands and leveraging on synergies between all of our brands, we break new grounds with an ambition to become the market-leading operator, globally. But we don't just operate brands. We also scale them fast and cost-effectively, quickly increasing organic profit growth. There is only one route ahead - Go North.
The continuously growing Go North-team consists of entrepreneurs and highly driven individuals, who together are creating an ecosystem of e-commerce entrepreneurs, empowered by our expertise.
The Product Innovation Manager will be a part of the Supply chain team and work closely with other departments, such as the Brand Management team and Marketing department. The Product Innovation Manager will also set the course going forward when it comes to product development and build the Product Innovation team from scratch. The role will, at first, be hands-on and operational but will evolve while building, recruiting, managing and developing the team. The role will be responsible for validating the criteria of our products but also managing and progressing our processes in regard to new product launches. The role is also responsible for overseeing the product development, design and sourcing of products, as well as production management and inspection.
In this position you will Go and;
Manage new product launches, set deadlines and lead the project from research, validation, and development to launch
Host regular meets with key stakeholders to ensure a high level of innovative product ideas and action plans for each brand
Manage involved parties within product development, manufacturing and sourcing to ensure a high quality
Together with the supply chain team build up a database of reliable suppliers and grow relationships creating economies of scale within product development
Align with stakeholders and to set forecast for sales, investments and targets for each launch
Manage and update P&L for product development
Plan yearly, quarterly and monthly goals for the division and execute meeting deadlines
Conduct a forecast for new product launches for each brand and make sure they are best in class
Create and update SOP library for all the Product innovation processes
Go to your profile:
The ideal candidate will have at least 3+ years of relevant work experience as a Retail Buyer or Retail Category Manager
Experience as an Amazon seller yourself or working for a seller is a plus
University degree in a relevant field, preferably within design, merchandising or marketing.
Excellent written and verbal communication and English skills
Product development and sourcing knowledge
Creative eye for products and trends with consumer goods
Ability to blend art (i.e. design eye) and science (i.e. data) in the product development process
Project Management and negotiation skills are highly valued
A strong focus on attention to detail and a skilled analyst
Able to simplify complex processes for use at scale
Used to work in a high-paced environment and in a fast forward company
Entrepreneurial mindset and hands-on mentality
This is a permanent position with placement in Gothenburg, reporting directly to the Chief Supply Chain Officer. Our headquarters is in the heart of Gothenburg but we offer flexible working hours and a remote workplace. We are a flexible workplace, like-minded colleagues and have some pretty cool benefits.
