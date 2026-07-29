Product Image Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-07-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a team developing new products and features using cutting edge technologies?
We want you to join us on our journey to innovate for a smarter, safer world.
Location: Lund, Sweden
Who is your future team?
Working together in a team, you will be a part of how our new multi-channel cameras come to life. We are responsible for the image quality in products aiming for a smarter, safer world.
You will be collaborating with co-workers from different disciplines, such as mechanical design, electronics, software, production testing and more. As an Image Engineer at Axis, you will play an essential part in the development of our new products.
You will work together in teams of dedicated engineers, to solve image related challenges in our network video products. We have very close co-operation, and a friendly team-spirit at Axis, ensuring an agile development of market-leading products. We strongly believe in knowledge sharing and insights. It's a great part of our culture!
What you'll do here as Product Image Engineer?
As an Image Engineer at Axis you will work in cross functional teams to develop new cameras from a concept phase to a complete product. Your responsibility will be to optimize the image in regards to optics, image sensors and signal processing. It will also require writing production tests, making sure that our image quality is state-of-the-art. The position of Image Engineer is very broad and you will cooperate with many different roles and organizations at Axis.
Your main tasks will be:
Optimizing image quality in the projects that develop new cameras. This is done using exposure and focus algorithms, noise filtering, white balance- and color-calibration
Participating and contributing to the choice of optics and image sensors. This is done in cooperation with the mechanics and electronics teams as well as external partners
Testing cameras, optics and image sensors during development in the lab, but also in real environments both indoor and outdoor
Developing prototypes, in cooperation with hardware and mechanics engineers, for the purpose of testing and optimizing the image
Assisting in development of the camera firmware
Developing and improving our production tests and calibration of our image system
Who are we looking for?
You are curious and passionate about technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere.
We also believe that you have a personal drive and are inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement. As Axis values teamwork it is important that you contribute with good spirit and welcome the agile working methodologies used in our projects.
We'd love to hear if you have any combination of these skills:
An engineering master's degree in physics, nano, mathematics engineering, computer science, electrical engineering or equivalent
Knowledge in optics, image sensors, IR filters and IR diodes
Experience of C and/or C++
Experience of programming in Python
Development of software in a Linux environment
Knowledge of image processing algorithms
Advanced mathematics and statistics
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. We are looking forward to meeting you!
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
If you have any questions don ́t hesitate to contact Adam Miller at +46 46 272 1800. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10015449