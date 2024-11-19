Product Engineering Specialist
2024-11-19
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
The candidate will work in Product Engineering team and report to the Product and Production engineering manager, you will become part of Smart Power team in Västerås (Sweden). The unit is part of Electrification and has as its business concept to develop, manufacture, market and sell the low voltage products for which we have world responsibility within ABB. These include large contactors, softstarters, pilot devices and safety products.
In this role you will be responsible for industrialization of products according to the required technical specification, during product development and/or active life, supporting the team and developing the new procedure for the role.
Coordinate the work and collaboration of the team, both with local and global teams
Responsible for the Active Product Management (APM), Lead and manage projects and activities during the life cycle of the products before and after the release for sales
Manage the development of Product Engineering function and processes, both in regards of collaboration between agile teams and manufacturing unit as well as between manufacturing functions
Support the R&D team in design for manufacturing
Define and implement procedures, such as: PPAP, Tool Management, Direct Cost definition
Ensure ownership and accountability of the different activity inside the team
Ensure understanding of both internal and external customer value in the projects and act to ensure customer satisfaction and manage expectations
Be responsible for product certifications
Be an expert of the product within the IPU, both in regards of function and design
Drive and support in product optimization
Qualifications for the role
Self-driven & goal oriented
University degree within mechanical, electrical or industrial engineering or equivalent
Knowledge in tools like: MS Office, PPAP, DFM, DFA, PLM etc. is beneficial experience
Fluent in Swedish and English written and spoken
Positive and proactive mindset, collaborative, clear in communication and result oriented personality that enjoy solving problems
Lean Six Sigma Green belt is beneficial
More about us
Recruiting Manager Emil Johansson,+46 722 21 25 92, . Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46 724 64 43 70. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as
sellers of additional job advertisements.
Last day of application 9th of December.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
