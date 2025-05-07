Product Engineering Manager
2025-05-07
We're excited to announce an opening for a Product Engineering Manager to join our awesome engineering team at Range Area (RA) Dining & Outdoor. As a part of our engineering team, you'll have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of our people and range. At IKEA of Sweden, you will work in a truly international and dynamic environment. You will have different opportunities to learn new skills and where the goal always is to create a better everyday life for the many people.
About the job
We are now looking for a Product Engineering Manager that will lead a group of engineering specialists and be responsible for recruitments, development, performance management, retention and succession plans for co-workers in the team. Together with the Engineering Manager and other PEM colleague, you will lead engineering business topics and set the best preconditions for our teams to succeed. Our business is about developing products, it is at the center of all that we do, our daily job. We are looking for you, who are familiar with working with the IKEA range, passionate about home furnishing and the business we are in and interested in solving real needs in people's homes.
We are looking for a team player, grounded and confident in your leadership. Who is guided by IKEA values and your strong leadership capabilities as you lead by example and act as role model, coach and motivate your coworkers in your daily behaviors. You are comfortable leading your team in change and constant transformation with an optimistic mindset. Staying close to your team, assign tasks and responsibilities and closely follow through, whilst creating a culture of developing business and people together.
As a Product Engineering Manager you will:
Lead a team of Engineering specialists, cross-topics, and secure excellence in operations
Lead through change. Change leader to strategic topics that demand new ways of working, while maintaining a focus on both people and business.
Lead competence development and succession plan
Secure and optimize planning and allocation of relevant Engineering Specialists resources in Development & Life Cycle Maintenance
Contribute to engineering related topics like sustainability and quality, to the engineering functional plan as well as to Range Area strategies and business plan
Qualifications
You have thorough knowledge and proven experience in IKEA's product development and in business development, and you understand the full IKEA value chain and how to create preconditions for an efficient development that will reach our targets. You are experienced in collaborating with cross-functional teams and managing stakeholder expectations to achieve shared goals. You explore different perspectives, welcome innovation and dare to challenge when needed. You are used to prioritising and simplifying for your teams and organization, for best use of time and resources.
Leadership comes naturally to you, and you have a proven track record of leading other people efficiently. You are always guided by the IKEA key values you have the ability to lead through communication and creating strong and trustful networks and relationships in collaborative processes. You know how to motivate people and make them perform and deliver towards set goals and on time. You have excellent communication and networking skills and are motivated by continuously improving ways of working. You have the interest and ability to coach team members during the product development journey. It is important that you enjoy working with both people and business.
Additional information
The position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
The Product Engineering Manager is crucial for developing our business and people together. We believe that your presence with the team is important and expect that you work most of the time in the workplace. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus back and forth to Helsingborg three times a day.
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please submit your CV in English latest May 20 2025.
In addition, please enclose answers to the following questions:
What will be your biggest contribution to this role?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
It is worth noting that we are working with continuous selection in this process and will conduct interviews on an ongoing basis.
