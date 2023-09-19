Product Engineer, Boiler Services
Valmet AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Valmet AB i Göteborg
, Karlstad
, Kil
, Hagfors
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced engineer with passion and commitment to develop products and solutions?
Do you also enjoy being a part of the whole delivery chain from the sales process to installation at customer? Then Valmet can offer a challenging and developing position in a world leading company.
We are now looking for a Product Engineer with process focus to further strengthen our Product team in Recovery Service Technology in Gothenburg. You will work with process support and upgrades of boilers in the Pulp & Paper sector. The team works in close cooperation with our local Service Center in Gothenburg as well as the Service centers in Asia Pacific, China, South America, and North America.
Your main task is to work together with our area organization to support our customers with:
Act as product specialist
Act as product engineer in sales projects and during project execution
Develop technical solutions
Participate in sales meetings with customers
Make product presentations
Participate in global product team meetings
Perform site support including trouble shooting and customer's operator training
Follow up and advice customer through Valmet Performance Center.
As a Product Engineer you need to keep a global view of the product and collect and share information with other colleagues globally.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, you should have a Bachelor or Master's degree in mechanical, energy, chemical or process engineering or similar, and approximately 2 years working experience working as an engineer within relevant industry. Experience from the Pulp and Paper Industry is valued.
Furthermore, you should have fluent communication skills, both written and spoken in English and Swedish. You are structured, result oriented, customer focused, innovative and a team player. You need a willingness and ability to travel internationally.
We offer
With us you can build up your expertise. We provide opportunities to support your development throughout your career.
At Valmet, we get things done by working together. We are proud of what we do.
Valmet offers an attractive workplace that is characterized by an aspiration to be free from discrimination and provide equal opportunities for everyone.
Great people often know great people - please share if you have a friend who would love this job.
Additional information
Did we catch your interest? Join our team and send your application with your CV via the link provided as soon as possible but no later than October 6, 2023.
For more information about this position, please contact Anders Fransson, Manager, +46 702 192 585 or anders.fransson@valmet.com
.
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Sofia Pålsson, Human Resources, sofia.palsson@valmet.com
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 17,500 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
(org.nr 556017-3386)
Regnbågsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Valmet AB Jobbnummer
8123700