Product Engineer Autonomous System Development To Scania
Nexer Recruit AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Södertälje
2023-09-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. As part of driving this shift the Autonomous Systems Development section is responsible for developing Scania's on-board software stack for autonomous driving within industrial confined areas. We continue to grow and are now moving into the next stage. We have an exciting challenge ahead of us, are you ready to play a key role in driving the shift as our new Product Engineer?
Our journey
The product Management team works cross functionally in our VCT, value creation flow, supporting and driving several important cross functional areas such as Architecture, Safety and Security. We are now adding a new role to the puzzle, someone who wants to work cross functionally, close to the customer, finding improvements to further develop our product based on feedback.
You will be welcomed into a team that shares a passion and interest in autonomous vehicles, where people like to support and help each other in various matters and where they like to have fun together.
Your assignment
As the autonomous vehicle industry continues to make significant advancements, your role as a Product Engineer will be crucial in ensuring customer satisfaction engaging as back-office support. Your responsibilities will encompass receiving and handling cases related to deviations, actively participating in our research and development operations, and contributing to the ongoing improvement of our processes.
In this position, you will be expected to be highly responsive to the needs of the business and the customer. Maintaining a professional demeanor and providing exceptional service, even in high-pressure situations, will be essential. You may also be required to travel and perform work tasks outside of regular working hours, if necessary.
Desired Qualifications
Bachelor or a Master 's degree in science (or equivalent).
Good technical understanding is desired.
Experience of customer support including great problem solving and communication skills.
Experience from agile development and software development is meritorious.
Experience with security related as well as field quality issues is meritorious.
Experience working with autonomous systems is meritorious.
As a person, it is important that you thrive in a changing environment, having the ability to handle more varied tasks and pushes through both deliveries and decisions. You need to have an independent ability to navigate through the business landscape to make the best decisions for the customer and the organization as a whole. In this position, your drive and ability to solve problems will be key for success.
Excited about making the change? More information here!
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit in this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Elin Murman at elin.murman@nexergroup.com
or call +46 761 169 132 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
We consider applications at an ongoing basis and the position may therefore be filled before the application period has expired.
A background check may be conducted for this position.
About Scania
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,200 trucks, 5,000 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 170 billion, of which over 22 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Recruit AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8113124