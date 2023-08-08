Product Engineer
Product Engineer - Development & Application of Motors for Cooling Fan Motor & Shroud
About the company
TitanX is a global partner to commercial vehicle manufacturers for heat transfer. Our mission is to provide innovative and competitive thermal management solutions to accelerate the effort for greener transport.
On the road to a more sustainable future, with the support of TataAutoComp Systems, our owner, we are expanding our thermal management product portfolio to bring innovative solutions for cleaner and electrical transport. In parallel, we bring our performing heat transfer technology to other segments such as off-road and industrial applications. At TitanX every team member is relied upon to make a difference, contribute with innovative ideas, and add value to the company. Our decision paths are short; we act with speed and own the outcome. We are one global team and achieve better results together.
Job description
As an Product Engineer, some of the tasks and responsibilities you can expect in this role include:
1. RFQ Response: Submission of technical proposals to customers for Motor related products
2. Development of the Low Voltage Cooling Fan Motor, Hardware & Software
3. Development of the High Voltage Cooling Fan Motor, Hardware & Software
4. Supplier Management for the development
5. Performance Testing
6. Delivery of complete design to the manufacturing team
7. Fulfilling all documentation related to the co-development of the product with the customer
8. Other engineering-related customer interaction & support.
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we expect you to have experience in a similar position where technical understanding, problem-solving, and the design of mechanical products/components are key.
If you have also worked according to IATF16949, we will be especially happy. We believe that your genuine technical interest led you to pursue higher education in engineering or a related field.
You are fluent in English and have good communication skills.
Others describe you as a skilled problem-solver who takes responsibility for your tasks. Your current colleagues also appreciate your ability to maintain clarity in complex projects.
We also believe that you are comfortable with and enjoy:
• Feeling ownership of activities and therefore taking responsibility for driving projects forward
• Close collaboration with multiple functions.
In addition, we expect you to have experience with:
• Minimum Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent.
• Knowledge in Low and High Voltage Cooling Fan 's
You like working in a climate with rapid changes and are motivated by planning and driving your work and taking decisions within your area of responsibility. You are proactive, take the initiative, see what needs to be done and do it.
What we offer:
We describe our work environment as international, empowering, multicultural, quick, and dynamic. We encourage international mobility within the TitanX group. Our mid-size and global perimeter require involvement and exposure from us all. A place where you can make a difference.
