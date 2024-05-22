Product Director
Do you get excited about the prospect of working with products that engage most Swedes, in a company culture that deeply cares about people - both customers and colleagues?
We believe what we do matters, to millions of people, daily. We also believe in a company culture that inspires us to always bring our best and to put our customers at the centre of what we do, whilst having a great time together. We are opening up a senior leader position in the team that will truly be able to drive change and impact one of Sweden's biggest platforms.
As Product Director at Hemnet, you will lead the company's product strategy, driving innovation across our digital platforms, and lead a team of talented product managers, design, and UX. Your role is pivotal in shaping Hemnet's future, as you will conceptualise and execute initiatives to enhance user experience, fuel business growth, and solidify our position as a market leader.
Responsibilities: Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing product team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement (team size of ca 20 people).
Lead the development and execution of the product strategy and roadmap, aligned with company objectives and market trends.
Champion a user-centric approach to product development, ensuring that all decisions are driven by a deep understanding of user needs and behaviour.
Foster a culture of agility and rapid experimentation, leveraging agile methodologies to deliver products efficiently.
Continuously evaluate market trends, customer needs, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape, assessing their potential impact on Hemnet's product strategy and business objectives.
Represent the company in product-related discussions, partnerships, and client and customer engagements internally and externally.
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including engineering, design, marketing, sales, and analytics, to deliver high-quality products.
Be part of the Extended Leadership Team and Operational Leadership Team
Who are you: Proven track record (8+ years experience) of success working as a CPO or similar, with experience leading product strategy, development, and execution in a fast-paced, consumer-focused environment.
Leadership skills with proven ability in leading via leaders and someone who can inspire, shape, and grow product leaders and teams through change.
Deep understanding of digital product management best practices, user experience design principles, and agile development methodologies.
Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills, with the ability to translate business objectives into actionable product initiatives and OKRs.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
Experience from the real estate agency industry is beneficial.
Passion for innovation, technology, and creating exceptional user experiences that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty
About Hemnet
At Hemnet, we're always striving to make progress. We pride ourselves on creating a work environment where people thrive and grow, and where we all work together to create the most popular real estate platform in the world. Our culture is based on three core values that guide us in our interactions inside and outside the company, how we work, and how we behave and treat each other: We listen and act, we succeed together, and we always move forward. Our values help us both in setting our strategies and in our daily decisions. We are just over 150 people at Hemnet. The majority of our colleagues are developers with a daily mission to make the Hemnet user experience even better, as well as to create new features and functions that help real estate agents, home buyers, and sellers to make more effective property transactions. We strive to create an including culture where people are given space to grow, develop, and challenge themselves. Ersättning
