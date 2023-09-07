Product Director - User Account Group
We are on a mission to make shopping smoooth by revolutionising shopping, payments and banking. We are obsessed about making the life of millions of consumers more convenient, simple, and delightful.
We are looking for a Product Director to lead a group of consumer facing products for 150M+ consumers in a fast-paced environment. You'll have experience empowering product teams to build high quality consumer-facing products, with the ability to motivate and lead an organisation towards a joint vision. You'll know how to get things done, are comfortable to both dive into details and take big decisions with the extensive accountability you have.
About the team
The User Account group is responsible for Consumer Identity and Access Management. In this group level product leadership role you will help set the strategy and act as a competence lead for all product managers. Millions of consumers use Klarna to conduct highly sensitive actions such as making payments, linking bank accounts and controlling how their personal data is handled by Klarna. Enabling a fast and easy signup and returning user experience with predictability and control. Secure and compliant at its core, we ensure users have transparency of their account and data throughout their full lifecycle with Klarna.
What you'll be doing...
• Setting an inspiring vision, strategy and metrics for your product
• Being ultimately responsible for making that product valuable and viable
• Creating alignment on your vision, roadmap, and KPI's within your team and throughout the organisation
• Being the expert in knowing who your customer is and what problems you are solving for, always taking decisions in favour of the customer, even when it's hard or uncomfortable
• Understanding the markets and competitors landscape in which your product operates
• Using qualitative and quantitative insights and validating hypotheses with users
• Leading and empowering a group of product teams, to build products with a real impact on millions of consumers
• Planning and executing activities/sessions to drive skills development and knowledge sharing
• Encouraging people to take the next step in their irregular career path
• Coaching and developing Product Managers to reach their full potential
We believe in diverse perspectives and highly value people who are curious about consumer products and the future of shopping and banking; as well as new technologies and payments (acquiring, issuing, lending, subscriptions, cards etc.). We look for leaders who can both dive deep into details and set overarching strategies, who want a rewarding career with a steep learning curve.
We'd love to meet someone with:
• Extensive software Product Management experience leading a cross functional team
• Experience in taking multiple products from concept to launch, creating product roadmaps, driving UX decisions, and steering technical implementation discussions
Preferably you also have:
• Experience of building consumer facing products
• Experience at a high growth company
• Experience managing junior Product Managers
• Experience of building regulated products across many markets
• Experience as a founder
• We also love Product Managers that can design or code but it's not a must have!
Product Director at Klarna
At Klarna, levels are not connected to a role, instead they are a sign of your level of experience and skills. During the interview process we will evaluate your seniority of building products in comparison to our expectations, as a reference we believe a Product Director is someone who has:
• Extensive experience building high quality products at a successful tech company
• Experience of hands-on building multiple successful products
• Experience leading empowered product teams towards a joint vision
• Experience of people management of Product Managers and understanding how to nurture and grow talent
• A deep domain expertise in at least one area
• Demonstrated the ability to drive change across an organisation
Product at Klarna
Joining us means joining a diverse group of problem-solvers spread across Klarna's development hubs in Stockholm, Berlin, Giessen, Milan, Madrid, Gothenburg, Lisbon and Toronto. In addition, we can offer an attractive relocation package. We build products in cross-functional teams and empower them to solve hard problems - customer problems and business problems - in ways that our customers love, yet work for our business. Our teams have end-to-end ownership of their problem space, are aligned on long term vision rather than projects, and are measured on outcome rather than output.
Product Managers at Klarna lead their teams to solve challenging problems in a fast paced environment, and we look for people who don't shy away from a challenge. Joining Klarna means being part of a global team that creates the world's smoothest shopping & banking experience, serving over 100 million consumers worldwide.
