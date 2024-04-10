Product Director - Home Appliances
The We Select Company AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The We Select Company AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a Product Director for our Home Appliance team, responsible for defining the vision for an Appliance-first, omni-channel messaging and content platform that will improve how we connect with our customers on their day to day, allowing us to increase personalization, segmentation and reach for activation and information messaging we send to our customers, in multiple products and channels. This role is key for Commercial Digital and will enable us to solve requirements from stakeholders across the organization, prioritize and coordinate efforts and initiatives for the Communications Platform and ensure to create and implement a strategy to increase engagement in multiple channels, generate more leads, activate and convert customers.
What you'll do
Define and communicate the vision for the communications platform shared capabilities, ensuring they seamlessly integrate and elevate the user experience
Coordinate between multiple stakeholders to balance the needs of the the team operations cover the needs of our internal customers
Serve as the bridge between product teams and business stakeholders, ensuring alignment in objectives and clarity in communication
Oversee the creation and enhancement of platform components, including API's and user facing components
Prioritize internal and external user needs and feedback, ensuring the platform's base components are intuitive, responsive, and delightful in close collaboration
Define key results for the team and success metrics for the platform, guaranteeing the growth of each effort and investment
Engage and maintain relationships with external providers for the communication solutions, getting the best of the specialized tools and partnerships
Craft and maintain a product roadmap for the foundational features, aligning with broader organizational goals and user needs
Monitor the effectiveness and efficiency of the base products, ensuring continuous improvement based on data and feedback
You and your skills
Experience in product management, ideally with platform product experience
Good experience handling external vendor platforms and leveraging their contribution to the product stack
Good understanding of technical platform concepts, such as API design, identity and access systems, permissions management, security, and compliance
Great understanding of user experience design and it's impact on product growth
Effective communication and collaboration skills and experience in managing and prioritising various stakeholders and their needs
Ability to grow and inspire a team towards a shared vision
Business mindset with a focus on data-driven decision-making Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The We Select Company AB
(org.nr 556841-1671), https://www.lg.com/se
Esbogatan 18 (visa karta
)
164 74 KISTA Arbetsplats
LG Electronics Jobbnummer
8602862