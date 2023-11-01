Product Development Specialist to Power Transformers
2023-11-01
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a Product Development Specialist to join our team at Power Transformers at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika! As a team we support each other in achieving great result and have fun while doing it. The team you will be a part of consist of both senior and junior designers, and you will be working close to our production and other factories to deliver custom tools. You will experience workdays that varies between supporting in standard tools to develop and deliver complex production equipment's on request.
Take the chance to join our team to work in an exciting industry with focus on sustainable energy for the future.
Apply now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Design tools/fixtures according to customer requirements
Investigations and clarifications of customer problems to find solutions.
Project management for your own orders
Responsible for tenders and purchase in your orders
Building and upgrading web interfaces/SharePoint
Customer quotations
Your background
Degree in Mechanical Engineering or have equivalent experience as Mechanical Design Engineer
You have experience in ERPLN or other manufacturing software
You have experience in CREO Simulate and it's beneficial if you also have experience from design in CREO
Good knowledge in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
You have a solution oriented mindset and good collaboration skills
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by November 26! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Jonas Häggman, jonas.haggman@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski +46 730-73 41 15, Unionen: Yvonne Norgren +46 107 38 36 94, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
