Product Development Senior Engineer - Situational Safety
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2026-07-10
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Autoliv is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. We develop, manufacture and market protective solutions such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers worldwide, along with advanced safety solutions for new mobility. In 2025, our products helped save approximately 40,000 lives and prevented around 600,000 serious injuries.
We are now looking for an experienced Product Development Senior Engineer to lead the development and execution of safety strategies for next-generation interior safety technologies. In this role, you will drive safety activities from concept through production release, working across engineering disciplines to deliver innovative solutions that help protect vehicle occupants worldwide.
Role and Responsibilities
Define safety goals, hazard analyses, misuse scenarios, and mitigation strategies.
Lead the development and maintenance of safety cases, including claims, arguments, and supporting evidence.
Drive system architecture and safety decomposition for interior safety functions.
Establish safety milestones, release gates, and acceptance criteria.
Partner with Human Body Modeling & Simulation teams to translate insights into safety solutions.
Coordinate cross-functional teams across engineering, validation, human factors, and systems engineering.
Manage safety risks, escalations, audits, and customer assessments.
Align global requirements across Europe, North America, China, and Japan.
Support customer reviews and promote innovative interior safety technologies.
What You'll Bring
Bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or a related field.
10+ years of experience in automotive safety, systems engineering, electronics, or mechatronics.
Strong knowledge of vehicle passive safety regulations and industry standards, including ISO 26262 and NCAP.
Deep understanding of occupant protection, safety mechanisms, and system-level design.
Proven track record of delivering safety cases and leading release governance in production programs.
Ability to actively contribute to and lead technical workshops and decision-making forums.
Experience leading cross-functional teams in a global engineering environment.
Strong documentation and presentation skills.
Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Who Are You?
You are a strategic leader with strong technical expertise and the ability to build alignment across teams and stakeholders.
You bring:
Strong leadership and coordination capabilities.
Sound judgment and a high sense of ownership.
Excellent relationship-building and collaboration skills.
A strategic and results-oriented mindset.
Strong negotiation and influencing capabilities.
The ability to prioritize effectively and manage competing demands.
High emotional intelligence and the ability to handle conflict constructively.
Why Autoliv?
At Autoliv, our purpose is simple: Saving More Lives. By joining our team, you will have the opportunity to influence the next generation of safety innovations while working alongside some of the industry's most talented experts. Together, we develop technologies that make a real difference for people around the world.
We would love to hear more about your experience, ambitions, and what inspires you. Let's start the conversation.
Your Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please apply and feel free to contact us if you have any questions.
Practical information
Place of Work: Vårgårda (Hybrid)
Scope: Full-time
Employment type: Permanent
Start date: According to agreement
More lives saved – more life lived! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8049647-2095714". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autoliv Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556080-7173), https://careersweden.autoliv.com
Wallentinsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
447 37 VÅRGÅRDA Arbetsplats
Autoliv Sweden Jobbnummer
9998950