Product Development Project Manager Senior (SG8) Exempt (01901143)
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Volvo Group Trucks Technology are looking for a new colleague within Computation HW at the group for CSI.
There is now an opportunity for you to join Volvo Group Trucks Technology in the development of our products. Computation HW System Infrastructure has an increased need of skilled SIPD Leader within the group for Computation Hardware in Gothenburg.
We do this with the high Volvo Quality Standards ensuring the overall quality of HW and/or Systems within the Volvo Group.
Essentially, we are a team dedicated to our work, fostering creativity and operate with trust in everyone, emphasizing teamwork, and providing opportunities for both professional and personal growth.
Purpose
The mission is to manage the operative cross functional work internally at Volvo but also the activities towards the Development Suppliers.
The purpose is to have one dedicated resource to make sure the work is being carried out as efficient as possible and that all stakeholders' requirements are considered and communicated towards the suppliers.
The SIPD leader is interacting with all the members of the cross-functional SIPD team involving the:
• Engineer
• Buyer
• Sourcing Quality Engineer (SQE)
• Manufacturing Engineer
• Logistic Engineer
• After-Market Engineer
• Cost Engineer
The SIPD leader is reporting to Product Owner and Epic Owner.
The responsibilities include
• Monitor and make sure that the activities performed by the Concept and/or Development Suppliers are fulfilled and meets the agreed QDCF targets.
• Secure that all product requirements (e.g. technical descriptions and requirement specifications) are contained in the Statement of Work.
• Take full cross functional responsibility to deliver according to the agreed QDCF targets.
• Report status and any deviations on project deliverables (QDCF) towards the Vehicle Module Core Team (VMTC)
The authorities include
• Drive assignment and request needed resources through PI planning in order to fulfil the task including the QDCF targets throughout the project.
• Authority to take necessary cross functional measure in order to accomplish imposed responsibility.
• Plan and follow up on expected deliverables from the SIPD team members.
• Authority to delegate necessary actions to cross functional team members in order to fulfil QDCF.
Competence
Key skills needed in order to accomplish this role is including but not limited to the following set of skills:
• Project manager skills.
• Holistic view and knowledge in various functional areas such as Product Development, Purchasing, Manufacturing, After-Market, Logistics.
• Negotiation skills.
• Knowledge about the product to be developed.
Qualifications
• University degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or similar.
• At least 5 years of experience within EE hardware development of embedded systems.
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
• A successful experience in electrical HW development will be an important merit.
• Experience from Advanced Product Quality Planning is a merit.
For further questions please contact:
Hiring manager: Alexander Olsson, phone: +46 765 536 850
Last Application Date: 26/05/2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8533-42495221". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Haris Dedic +46 739029779 Jobbnummer
8668597