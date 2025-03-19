Product Development Project Manager - Electromobility
2025-03-19
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 8+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Who Are You? We are seeking a seasoned project leader with a proven track record of driving projects in global organizations. Your expertise in managing large and complex development projects, particularly within the automotive sector, is essential. You excel in industrializing technology and navigating matrix environments. Your high level of integrity and judgment are key attributes we value. Key Responsibilities: You will bring extensive experience and expertise in project management, playing a crucial role in fostering genuine team spirit within the matrix environment. Your comprehensive understanding will empower you to make accurate high-level judgments, with experience in automotive electrification being highly advantageous. As a key leader, you will engage and collaborate effectively across functions, demonstrating accountability for project outcomes and assuming a strong leadership role in highly complex and uncertain environments. You will be responsible for ensuring the quality outcome of the projects, proactively working to secure successful delivery and meeting all objectives. Qualifications: You possess expertise and proficiency in project management, with a project leadership background ideally gained from a large global organization, preferably within the automotive sector. Your excellent communication skills allow you to manage stakeholders at all levels. You have strong personal credibility, integrity, and creativity, along with excellent collaboration skills across the entire value chain. A relevant background within automotive industry and a university degree are essential. == Generic Description of Job === Product Development Project Management focuses on designing, communicating, and implementing an operational plan for completing an engineering-based project including: Preparing designs, project controls and specifications, schedules, cost estimates, production, transportation, installation, testing and/or commissioning of new infrastructure, facilities, equipment, etc. Monitoring progress and performance against the project plan; taking action to resolve operational problems and minimize delays ; Identifying, developing, and gathering the resources necessary to complete the project ;May include preparing engineering standards, designs and work specifications; developing project schedules, budgets and forecasts; and selecting materials, equipment, project staff, and external contractors. Product Development Project Manager on Lead level is a specialist in product development project management typically obtained through education and work experience. Manage projects with high complexity for major delivery with medium to high impact on the business. Support teams on how to apply PM expertise skills. Most probably has a certification in project management. Responsibilities typically include: Managing large projects or (end to end) processes with limited oversight from manager. Coaching, reviewing and delegating work to lower level professionals. Problems faced are difficult and often complex.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
