Product Development Manager to Technical Company in Gothenburg - Your Talent AB - Läkarjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Your Talent AB Product Development Manager to Technical Company in Gothenburg

Your Talent AB / Läkarjobb / Göteborg

2021-04-08



Visa alla läkarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv

Visa alla jobb hos Your Talent AB i Göteborg



For one of our customers in Gothenburg we are recruiting a Technical Product Development Manager.



PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

As a Product Development Manager you will lead the product development team in Sweden. As a part of the global product development team, you are a key contributor to the strategy and the products' positioning in the market and will be qualifying and prioritizing initiatives to fulfil strategic goals, as well as serving with fast customizations and continuously improving the design of the existing product portfolio. The position is located in the Gothenburg area and you will lead a team of mechanical design engineers and testing engineers.



Your day-to-day work



Management and execution of development projects for new customer offers new market offers from request, ideation, detailed design, industrialization up to manufacturing start and market introduction

Develop and lead the local product development team using Agile project management methods

Work closely with our customers and sales in the Nordic area to create commercially successful products with a compelling value proposition

Work with the PD teams globally to industrialize products utilizing our global manufacturing footprint

Create digital enabled offers by combining mechanical solutions with smart controls, software functionalities and IoT connectivity

Drive and support modularization and standardization of products and processes

Plan Product Development activities for the department according to portfolio priorities

Responsible to follow the product development process and to coordinate and execute business gates for local projects in the region

Responsible for engineering, training and development, including performance reviews and development plans for your team

Run operations according to the Quality Management System

Work closely with Sales Management to ensure the qualified priority can be internally realized in terms of technical development and capacity



We expect you to have



Engineering Degree MSc, Mechatronic or Mechanical education or equivalent experience

High level of creativity and problem-solving skills

Experience from a similar role is a must

Leadership experience

Proven track record in successful customer management

Ability to create and conclude a solid Business Case, incl. financial calculations

Understanding of what drives cost and the impact on cost calculation and pricing

Good electromechanical understanding and an interest in new technologies

Good understanding of automation and production flows

Fluent in Swedish and English, both writing and speaking



Personal Profile

You are passionate about product development and creating customer value. You are creative, have excellent customer focus and a solid understanding of how to work with technical market demands. You need to be self-starting, analytical, hands-on and able to think of details as well as the big picture. It is also important that you possess communication skills and are able to discuss and challenge within your scope with key stakeholders and customers. You thrive when you get to meet customers and solve their problems.



Application & Contact

This recruitment is managed by Your Talent. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through



Varaktighet, arbetstid

-



Publiceringsdatum

2021-04-08



Ersättning

Enligt överenskommelse



Så ansöker du

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28

Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan



Företag

Your Talent AB



Jobbnummer

5680166



Your Talent AB / Läkarjobb / Göteborg2021-04-08For one of our customers in Gothenburg we are recruiting a Technical Product Development Manager.PURPOSE OF THE ROLEAs a Product Development Manager you will lead the product development team in Sweden. As a part of the global product development team, you are a key contributor to the strategy and the products' positioning in the market and will be qualifying and prioritizing initiatives to fulfil strategic goals, as well as serving with fast customizations and continuously improving the design of the existing product portfolio. The position is located in the Gothenburg area and you will lead a team of mechanical design engineers and testing engineers.Your day-to-day workManagement and execution of development projects for new customer offers new market offers from request, ideation, detailed design, industrialization up to manufacturing start and market introductionDevelop and lead the local product development team using Agile project management methodsWork closely with our customers and sales in the Nordic area to create commercially successful products with a compelling value propositionWork with the PD teams globally to industrialize products utilizing our global manufacturing footprintCreate digital enabled offers by combining mechanical solutions with smart controls, software functionalities and IoT connectivityDrive and support modularization and standardization of products and processesPlan Product Development activities for the department according to portfolio prioritiesResponsible to follow the product development process and to coordinate and execute business gates for local projects in the regionResponsible for engineering, training and development, including performance reviews and development plans for your teamRun operations according to the Quality Management SystemWork closely with Sales Management to ensure the qualified priority can be internally realized in terms of technical development and capacityWe expect you to haveEngineering Degree MSc, Mechatronic or Mechanical education or equivalent experienceHigh level of creativity and problem-solving skillsExperience from a similar role is a mustLeadership experienceProven track record in successful customer managementAbility to create and conclude a solid Business Case, incl. financial calculationsUnderstanding of what drives cost and the impact on cost calculation and pricingGood electromechanical understanding and an interest in new technologiesGood understanding of automation and production flowsFluent in Swedish and English, both writing and speakingPersonal ProfileYou are passionate about product development and creating customer value. You are creative, have excellent customer focus and a solid understanding of how to work with technical market demands. You need to be self-starting, analytical, hands-on and able to think of details as well as the big picture. It is also important that you possess communication skills and are able to discuss and challenge within your scope with key stakeholders and customers. You thrive when you get to meet customers and solve their problems.Application & ContactThis recruitment is managed by Your Talent. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851, johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-08Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-28Your Talent AB5680166