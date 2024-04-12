Product Development Manager Gloves
2024-04-12
Ejendals is an international company with its roots in Dalarna. The company was founded in 1949 and the head office is since then in Leksand. Ejendals specializes in developing and manufacturing quality products that protect hands and feet. Our products are marketed under the brands TEGERA® (gloves) and JALAS® (shoes). Ejendals has its own factory in Finland and a long-term cooperation with some selected factories in Asia.
Our vision is "Zero injuries to hands and feet for the benefit of both the employee and the company and society". Ejendals has around 450 employees in over 30 countries, of which about 150 are employees in Sweden. Sales are just over SEK 2.2 billion.
Product Development Manager Gloves - Ejendals
Join us at Ejendals on our journey towards global expansion and growth.
We need to strengthen our Product Management & Marketing team with you, a meticulous and business minded Product Development Manager.
In this role your strength of engaging people, setting structures and defining challenging targets will be of great importance to us at Ejendals.
Why you should be a part of Ejendals
When you work at Ejendals, you become part of a stable, growing and successful company. You will have the opportunity to work with a well-known brand, where you will play an important role in the company's continued expansion. We offer favorable working conditions and the opportunity to grow and develop in the company. We look forward hearing from you!
Ejendals is an international company that for generations has specialized in developing, manufacturing and marketing high-quality products that protect hands and feet. In close collaboration with researchers and our customers, we design products that deliver the highest standard of protection, durability and ergonomics. What we sell is a complete safety concept, which aims to reduce accidents through quality products, education and safety inspections. From our corporate head office in Leksand, Sweden, we envision a safer day with zero injuries to hands and feet. Ejendals has about 450 employees located in over 30 countries.
When working with Ejendals, you become part of a stable, growing and successful company. You get the opportunity to work with a well-known brand, where you will contribute to the company's continued expansion and the hole lifecycle of our products.
Main tasks
We need to strengthen our Product Management team with a new Product Development Manager. We are looking for an enthusiastic person with a desire for Product Managing. You will drive and develop successful new products and product portfolios with all critical tasks in this role. To enable this, you will work closely with our suppliers, sourcing, marketing, and sales teams to ensure we capture all function's fullest engagement with our products. This will also include training and support to our sales teams.
Your main responsibilities:
Responsibility for one of our three Glove product portfolios, driving activities like idea generation, market insights, concept development, monitoring of product life cycles and evaluation of new business opportunities together with portfolio management and sales.
Ensure that we develop products that are well adapted to the market needs and fulfill our long-term financial objectives.
Deep understanding of the idea-to-market chain to collaborate smoothly over functional borders, all the way from idea generation to end user. This in tight collaboration with supply, sales, marketing and launch team.
You must secure that we are developing the right products according to specifications and that the specifications are correctly set according to product positioning and strategy.
Administrate and follow-up your products through its entire product life cycle.
Work with continuous improvements of our processes and routines.
Secure resources and competences to achieve the project goals.
To lead and manage project successfully.
You will be a part of the Product Line Management Gloves team and report to our Team Manager.
Traveling will be necessary.
Education and Experience
As our Product Development Manager Gloves, we think you have relevant University degree or long experience from a similar field. We need you to have the aptitude for driving change and development of processes, structures and way of workings. In addition, supporting continuous improvement as we are building solid common foundations.
Your subject experience in product management and/or product development as beneficial in this role. You work towards set goals and contribute to Ejendals development and you will take responsibility for your actions and want to achieve your targets. You have good communication skills to be able to present your analysis in an understandable and constructive way.
Most important, you are a motivating team member and partake in supporting development as well as acting in a competence and knowledge sharing culture.
You are fluent in English and preferable other languages.
