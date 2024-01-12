Product Development Manager for LC-Tec
2024-01-12
Are you an innovative thinker who exceeds in both strategic thinking and operational work, and thrives in an inspiring team? LC-Tec is searching for their new Product Development Manager who will lead and further develop the product development and associated product development team in Borlänge. We are actively reviewing applications with an ongoing selection. Please feel welcome to submit your application!
Information about the position
Professionals Nord is currently seeking a Product Development Manager in collaboration with LC-Tec. As a Product Development Manager, you will hold accountability for the product development team. Your duties will include overseeing the company 's development of new products for production, as well as the ongoing enhancement and improvement of existing products. This involves tasks such as optical design, material selection, construction, measurement methods, product specifications, and related qualification. Given that most of our client 's customers, suppliers and partners are located outside of Sweden, international travel is an integral part of this position.
You will be a valued member of LC-Tec 's board and collaborate with colleagues from Production, Process Development, Quality and Product Manager/CTO. You report directly to the CEO.
The position refers to a recruitment which means you will be employed directly by LC-Tec.
.
Work tasks
As a Production Manager your responsibilities will cover various aspects of the company 's product development, including:
• Oversight of optical design, material selection, construction, measurement methods, product specifications, and related qualification.
• Management of personnel-related matters, such as recruitment, goal setting and follow-up, salary audits, budgeting, and more.
• Taking full accountability for results within your domain, this includes safety, health, quality, delivery capacity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
• Nurturing a culture that promotes innovation, pride, and excellence in product development.
• Contribution to shaping the company 's overarching strategic direction as a vital member of the board.
We are seeking candidates who:
Hold a master 's degree in physics, technology, or a related field, a doctoral degree is considered a merit. You possess several years of development experience in the manufacturing industry, preferably in a role that require a high degree of precision, in fields such as electronics and/or optics. Additionally, knowledge of optics with specialization in polarization optics is considered a merit.
We believe that your personal qualities are crucial to how well you will thrive in the role. You possess a drive to achieve set goals and have good delivery reliability. You prefer to take significant responsibility and are quick to propose new suggestions and ideas to develop the company and its products. Furthermore, you have strong leadership qualities where you are motivated to coach your team to achieve high results. We value your technical interest and naturally you have a strong analytical ability!
START: According to agreement
COVERAGE: Full-time
CITY: Borlänge, with travel included in the position
SELECTION: Ongoing
CONTACT: Lovisa Berglund
We review the selection on an ongoing basis and may therefore have proceeded with candidates before the ad is closed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
(org.nr 556987-8399), https://pn.se/ Kontakt
Lovisa Berglund lovisa.berglund@professionalsnord.se
