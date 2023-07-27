Product Development Manager - Product R&D
AB Sandvik Coromant / Chefsjobb / Sandviken Visa alla chefsjobb i Sandviken
2023-07-27
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced leader and interested in leading an innovative, result oriented and supportive team of lead engineers developing indexable cutting tools? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you! At Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for a forward-thinking Product Development Manager for Product R&D. In this position you have great opportunities to influence a world leading company in the metal cutting industry.
We have a solid tradition of developing unique solutions for the tooling industry, and we're proud to be state of the art within our field. An important key to our success is the truly game-changing digital solutions, both in manufacturing preparation and how we gather data from our processes. Welcome to be part of our team!
About the job
Together with your team, you're responsible for delivering technical solutions enabling, high performing, profitable, industrializable product solutions. You make sure we continuously expand future competences and possibilities by exploring new production technologies and the resulting design freedom. You work with product development and as a leader you promote a customer-focused mindset and involve customers in development projects. Focusing on Change Management - both strategically and operationally - you develop your team to be a role model lighthouse for others and develop ways of working to support the aim of reduced development lead times, reduced rework, and improved efficiency. You build strong relationships with Offer Management, R&D and Supply as well as Technology Development to ensure latest technology and working methods are applied - securing the development of products contributing to profitable growth and exceeding customer expectations.
The location for this job is Sandviken and even if we apply a hybrid work set-up, your presence in the office most days of the week is of importance.
About you
We're looking for a leader with experience from product and knowledge development who can be a role model for a team of specialists and lead development engineers. You have a degree within a relevant field and to succeed in this role, you're experienced in modern innovation and development methods with a track record in Change Management and planning and conducting R&D work. It's meritorious if you have experience from production within the engineering industry and knowledge in state-of-the-art CAD, CAM and PLM environments. Experience from metal cutting technologies and applications is advantageous. As we act in a global environment, you need excellent communication skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
You enjoy a changing environment where you get to collaborate across functions and take lead in development activities. Collaboration is key, and you make sure that we incorporate team spirit in everything we do - showing great stakeholder management. As a true people manager, you lead by example and inspire your team and the organization to keep developing. As a natural leader in implementing change, you set the direction and lead when expectations on you and your team change - truly advocating the strategic direction of the company. You're technically confident and have an ambitious drive to engage and take on future challenges.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 21, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0055580).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Johan Gullander, Head of Product Research and Development, +46 (0)70-255 91 33
Union contacts
Robert Brandt, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 65 47
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at +46 (0)26-26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Andreas Dahlén
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
7989978