Product Development Leader (725528)
2023-08-16
Unit Description
New Business Area Cloud Software & Services (BCSS) is created to capitalize on the opportunity of the convergence of cloud and services. As our customers deploy 5G, our aim is to accelerate the optimization and automation of increasingly complex networks, by transforming to cloud native software and services. This, in turn, will enable them to provide more competitive services, at a faster pace. BCSS combines extensive capabilities in R&D, services, software, lifecycle management and AI to create a competitive position and secure the success of our customers. Our more than 30 000 Cloud Software and Services employees support global customers across 180 geographies.
Solution Area Business & Operations Support Systems (SA BOS) is created to provide a leading Business & Operations Support Systems portfolio with a superior customer experience by aligning architecture, products, services, roadmaps, and commercial structure.
SA BOS Engineering is created to develop and maintain state-of-the-art Ericsson own products within the Business & Operations Support Systems portfolio. The unit consists of strong independent Product Development Units, each focusing on end-to-end product development of a specific part of the overall portfolio, with aligned flows, tools, and processes, providing superior customer experience by alignment of BOS overall architecture and products, ways of working, roadmaps, and commercial structures.
Our Exciting Opportunity
We are now looking for a line manager to secure Ericsson technology leadership and make sure we deliver on our customer needs. You will work in Solution Area Business and Operations Support Systems (SA BOS) where we develop software for securing charging and other related capabilities in the mobile network for which Ericsson is the world leader in on the market. With these products we serve more than 3 billions subscribers worldwide and are currently focusing on the roll-out of the 5G infrastructure for mobile operators globally.
The position is a line leader role within the scope of the BOS "cloud infrastructure" domain. The scope for this unit is a number of teams that setup and maintain test environments and other cloud infrastructure services for SA BOS. The unit serves about 2000 employees worldwide and this unit is located in Karlskrona, Sweden where the line manager appointed is expected to be present with the team in the office on a regular basis.
You will
Lead teams and individuals to be high performing.
Have line ownership for the deliverables provided by your teams
Drive technology and product leadership.
Improve ways of working and share knowledge
To be successful in the role you must have
Significant experience in leading teams in the R&D domain
Experiences from multi-cultural and distributed development.
Fast learning ability
Excellent skills in communication and in handling relations
Ability to work and agree across organizational boundaries and country borders
Large degree of flexibility and willingness to seek different tasks
General knowledge about infrastructures, test environments etc.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
Please enclose your CV in English.
Due to the GDPR we cannot accept applications sent to email please apply with your CV and cover letter through the system.
Location: Karlskrona, Sweden
Last application date: 4th July 2023
In case of questions please contact the Senior Recruiter, Monal Jain at monal.jain@ericsson.com
.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer
