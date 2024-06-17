Product Development Centre Coordinator
2024-06-17
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
As a Product Development Centre Coordinator you will work closely with external and internal stakeholders, customers, suppliers and other Tetra Pak organisations.
You wil have an overall administrative role for Product Development Center (PDC) trials and customer trials at Technology Development Centre (TDC), supporting Trial Leader, PDC Manager and TDC Site Manager.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden, and the candidate must be already located there. Traveling required to Karlshamn 2-3 times per a month.
We can accept the applications just in English!
What you will do
Support Trial Leadership: Assist in planning and administering customer trials for successful execution.
Enhance Customer Experience: Collaborate with internal and external contacts to ensure a consistent and positive customer experience.
Coordinate Requests: Manage and communicate requests with stakeholders, ensuring all necessary data is handled efficiently.
SmartPlan Administration: Handle bookings through the SmartPlan tool.
Manage Raw Material Supply: Track and ensure delivery of raw materials, source suppliers, and manage storage and ordering materials overall for development tests and trials for the TDC in Karslhamn
Financial Oversight: Monitor costs, invoice entities, and follow up on payments.
Implement Best Practices: Apply standard approaches and best practices.
Health and Safety Initiatives: Follow up on OHS activities and implement improvements.
Post-Trial Coordination: Manage shipment to customers and project closing activities.
Report Key Metrics: Prepare quarterly reports using Smart Sales, Smart Plan, Qualtrics, and SAP.
We believe you have
An educational background in administration or similar experience
Fluency in written and spoken English
Excellent communication skills, with an orderly and responsible approach
A problem-solving mindset
A strong interest in teamwork
The ability to collaborate with a flexible, positive attitude, focusing on solutions rather than obstacles
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, please send your CV to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
This job posting expires on 27th of June 2024.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-27
