Product Development Baseband Software Designer (542351) - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Lund
Product Development Baseband Software Designer (542351)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-06-30
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
Ericsson in Lund is looking for a hardworking software professionals to build our Baseband Software!
Building the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful. We do both! 5G is here, and Ericsson is the early leader in bringing it to the market. With the commercial launch of 5G worldwide, there's never been more exciting time for you to make your mark and join our team. We are happy to meet you!
You will
Build world-class baseband software with C/C++ and Python.
Participate in the study, implementation and verification of new 5G features.
Work in a multi-functional team with outstanding and supportive team mates.
To be successful in the role you must have
A Master of Science degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical or Electronic Engineering, Wireless Communication, Applied Physics or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years of relevant experience.
Curiosity and high interest in embedded software development using C/C++ and Python programming languages.
A forward-thinking, hardworking and creative personality. You are an extraordinary teammate who enjoys a fast-paced work environment and embraces challenge.
Love for multicultural environment, drive and appetite for cutting-edge technology.
Passion to wrestle with problems no one else has solved before.
In addition, we value knowledge and experience in areas such as 5G and 4G wireless communication e.g. 3GPP specifications, signal processing, RF or air interface measurements, multi-core DSP processor programming in a real-time environment and design patterns in an embedded environment.
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your opportunity to make an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here:
Please enclose your CV in English.
Due to the GDPR we cannot accept applications sent to email please apply with your CV and cover letter through the system.
Location: Lund, Sweden
Last application date: As soon as possible, since the process is ongoing.
You will report to: Line Manager
In case of questions please contact the recruiter: Versha Sharma at versha.sharma@ericsson.com
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Mobilvägen 12
22362 Lund
Jobbnummer
5839446
