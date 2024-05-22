Product Developer to PS of Sweden
Sprio AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sprio AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
PS of Sweden strives to offer riders around the world the best equipment on the market, and they are proud that their products are chosen daily by leading professional riders. Now we are looking for you who want to contribute to PS of Sweden's journey forward in the role as Product Developer!
At PS of Sweden, they believe in challenging existing norms and looking at product design with fresh eyes. They are constantly exploring new ways to improve their products. Driven by their passion for the sport and a desire for all riders to experience the difference that good equipment makes, they remain dedicated to designing innovative new products. The initial goal was to become the leading brand for anatomical bridles, but it didn't stop there. PS of Sweden now also strives to develop other anatomical equipment for horses, but also high-quality clothing that combines style, comfort and durability for riders.
About the positionFor PS of Sweden's head office in Stockholm, Sturegallerian, where they design and develop their collections, we are now looking for a Product Developer who will develop products from idea to finished product and play a central role in the chain. Together with PS of Sweden's designer, you are also responsible for quality assurance and delivery of their collections that are released annually, with a focus on creating a natural synergy between the seasons. To develop the products, many consisting of leather, you will have daily contact with suppliers and twice a year travel to these. In the position, you will work independently and structured as it is important to meet deadlines.
Ensure that products are delivered according to design specifications
Negotiate prices with suppliers
Ensure high quality and a good fit
Daily contact with suppliers
Ensure that the timeline for the development of both prototypes and final product is followed
Your Profile Relevant textile education
Good knowledge of Lectra and Adobe Illustrator
A strong knowledge of leather would be an advantage
Technical and solution-oriented
Structured, self-motivated and accurate
Knowledge of horses is an advantage
Fluent in English bothwritten and spoken for contact with their international suppliers
Is a strong team player who dares to take place and contribute with their own thoughts and ideas
You are offered An opportunity to work in an expansive company
Regular team activities
Health care allowance
30 days paid vacation
Dog-friendly office
The position is a parental substitution and you will be based at PS of Sweden's office in Sturegallerian, central Stockholm. We attach great importance to personal qualities and interview continuously, submit your application today.
Before employment, a background check is carried out. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sprio AB
(org.nr 559070-1800) Arbetsplats
Sprio Kontakt
Johanna Olson johanna.olson@sprio.se Jobbnummer
8699390