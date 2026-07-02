Product Developer - Textile Products
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp / Civilingenjörsjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Gnosjö
2026-07-02
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Bring your life
Do you share our passion for an active lifestyle? Are you passionate about turning technical expertise into great products that inspire people to live an active life? If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
You will join our Global Product Development Team in Hillerstorp and play a key role in the making of great textile products, with a particular focus on bags.
What you'll do at Thule
As Product Developer - Textile Products, you will join a team that supports all product development projects involving textiles. You will drive the technical part of soft goods development, from early stages of the project to production. As the product developer, your role is to coordinate the activities that transform a design into a finished, functional, physical product. You will work with our internal sewing lab and factory sample rooms to complete projects.
In this role, you will work across many contacts within and outside the company, including Product Managers, Project Managers, Mechanical Product Engineers, Production Engineering, Purchasing, Quality, Industrial Design, and suppliers.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you have an academic Engineering degree within Textiles or a similar field, and a couple of years of work experience in the development of textile products. Experience working in a PDM/PLM system is a plus.
You're able to balance multiple tasks and priorities while meeting deadlines. You have a high ability to present technical solutions and challenges, adjusting your communication style depending on the audience, and you're able to motivate team members to deliver on time and with high quality, while also being a good listener to others' opinions and solutions. You bring both creative and analytical skills.
To thrive in this role, you have a proactive personality and enjoy working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Fluency in English is required, language skills in Swedish, Mandarin or Vietnamese are a bonus.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team and across functions. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing knowledge and inspiring one another. You will be part of a company where people are passionate about our products and the active lifestyle they support.
We share common values, and we like to have fun. All employees contribute to maintaining this spirit and making Thule a great place to work.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. Last day for applying is August 2, 2026.
Due to summer holiday, we will begin reviewing applications only after the application period has closed. No screening or interviews will be conducted before that, so all candidates will receive updates after the deadline. Kindly note that we do not accept applications via email.
For questions, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner responsible, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life — and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability — we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10,4 billion.www.thulegroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970), https://www.thulegroup.com/en/open-positions
Box 69 (visa karta
)
335 04 HILLERSTORP Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9988873