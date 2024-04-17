Product Designer Women's Heavy Woven - H&M
Job Description
As a Womenswear Product Designer, you will drive forward & identify the most important key products and able to translate them into the best most relevant assortment for our target customer. You have established strong design process skills with a strength in building collections and working with qualities aligned with this collection.
Able to communicate your vision and product ideas in a clear way with a creative, fashion forward and commercial focus. Essentially, you will have the ability to work close to season with a high pace proactive approach and able to build & maintain strong relationships both internally and with external partners.
You love to collaborate, work in a team, and provide our diverse markets with the best products sold worldwide in all the H&M market omni channels. This role will be handling a collection with a focus on heavy wovens across outerwear/trousers, both casual & tailored pieces. Your handwriting will demonstrate a strong fashion level. It will be key also to keep a high fashion sense for style and trends for the target customer, while maintaining a cost-conscious awareness throughout the design process
The role requires strong drive, high energy, creativity, and experience in coaching & leading others to commercial success!
Qualifications & Knowledge
A minimum of a BA/MA or equivalent experience in Fashion/Textile Design
Minimum of 3 years' work experience as a Designer for Heavy Woven product types
Background from an aspirational global brand or retailer
International experience is meriting
Attention to detail with strong knowledge on heavy woven products
A creative mindset with sharp eye for both current and future trends
Strong customer focus and commercial mindset for H&M 's global womenswear customer
Experience working closely with suppliers/factories in Asia and Europe
Strong skills in and used to working in Adobe Creative Suite programs
3D CLO is meriting
Demonstrated communication skills and true collaborative team player
Leadership and coaching mindset
Independent, driven & proactive with "one step ahead" mindset
Organized & structured, able to set priorities and follow timelines
Flexible mindset and adaptable to changes in a fast moving & growing industry
Fluent in English (Swedish not necessary)
Additional information
This position is based in Stockholm, to start in June 2024. You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by 29th April 2024 including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading) Portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections and products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English. Please ensure to include some work clearly relatable to the aspirational H&M Women's target customer. Applications must include portfolio and meeting the above criteria to be considered! We would like to see work that shows your creative aspirational side and also your sense for commercial fashion.
For any internal applicants, please have a dialogue with your current manager before applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
