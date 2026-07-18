Product Designer UX/UI, Young Learners
Eeducation Albert AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-18
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Product Designer — Child UX/UI
Albert Group is building next-generation maths learning products for kids aged 7-12, spanning both a home experience and a school-facing tool. AI is a genuine and relevant part of the learner experience. Every session needs to feel encouraging and end on a high note, standing on its own without relying on anyone else to make it work.
We're looking for a senior product designer with genuine expertise in designing for children — engagement, pacing, emotional tone, age-appropriate interaction patterns — who can also turn their hand to a different problem: the teacher-facing application as a whole, giving teachers a clearer view of their class and supporting their everyday classroom workflows. We also expect you to be comfortable using AI tools deeply in your own design process — prototyping, iterating, and exploring directions with AI as a core part of how you work, not an occasional shortcut.
What you'll own:
End-to-end UX/UI for the home experience, including how AI-driven, adaptive interactions are surfaced to a child
The teacher-facing application's design as a whole — professional, clear, and built to give teachers a clearer view of their class
Design decisions across two genuinely different product contexts, working closely with our learning scientist
What we're looking for:
Proven senior experience designing for children's products
Real fluency using AI tools as a core part of your design workflow
Some exposure to, or comfort learning, standard dashboard/workflow design
Comfort working solo as the only designer on a small, senior team Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare eEducation Albert AB
(org.nr 559020-9093), https://the-albertgroup.com/careers
Järntorget 3 3TR (visa karta
)
413 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10005898