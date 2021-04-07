Product Designer to Business Tech - NXT Interim AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
Product Designer to Business Tech
NXT Interim AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
To one of our customers in Stockholm we are looking for a Product Designer.
You will work in the Experience Design Community within Business Tech Group. Here you work with talented Product Designers and they are now expanding on their journey of creating the best possible digital experience. You in this role will have the opportunity to play a key role in shaping the future of fashion.
This position is within the Sales Management Product Area. Sales Management is a new Product Area within Business Tech. The areas vision is too secure best in class merchandising processes and tools to contribute to a sustainable and profitable growth of the group. The users - mainly sales merchandisers - are located all around the world and take business critical decisions every day. From a user experience perspective, they are now embarking on a huge transformation journey and they need your help to succeed!
If you join their community you will be working tightly with functions across Group, in multi-disciplinary product areas and product teams with people from all over the world. They design experiences in close collaboration with the customers as well as other designers. The Product Design Community is a diverse group with people from different nationalities and backgrounds. As a Product Designer you have the freedom and confidence to take big design decisions in your Product Area and Product Team, which naturally comes with great responsibility. We have a collaborative culture where we support and help each other to grow.
Responsibilities
Overall responsible for product design (UX+UI) for internal applications used by our collegues withn the assortment office.
Product designers are responsible for a set of activities including:
Conduction initial user research and map user journeys
Defining future vision based on customer and user insight, business goals KPIs plus technical possibilities.
Developing new concepts and conducting concept testing
Defining intuitive flows, clear wireframes and interacting design and desirable prototypes.
Designing compelling visual design aligned with the brands guidelines.
Iteratively testing solutions with users to improve designs.
Tracking of user experience metrics and reports on the success of UX improvements, including analytics, and turning them into new ideas and improvements.
Overall advocating Customer-centered design solutions
Skills and Abilities
Experience from ecommerce and payment integrations and solutions.
Ability to facilitate e.g. Design Sprints and other collaborative workshop with stakeholders
Ability to understand the users need, motivations, behaviors and translate them into actionable deliverables- through strong conceptual thinking.
Ability to work data informed (Collaboration with analytics, A/B testers etc.)
Ability to to be a true teamplayer willing to share insight and experience with the rest of the product team
Ability to simplify the complex
Ability to collaborate as part of an agile team to ensure designs are feasible and implemented accurately
Agile UX Methods - moving from Idea to code as fast as possible
User experience design
Consumer centric mindset
Problem Solving, design thinking design strategy
Trend Analysis, Benchmarking Competitive Analysis
Qualitative Customer People insights (E.g. interviewing, observations, testing, behavioral mapping etc)
Concept development (Visualizations from early sketches)
UX Prototyping, Storyboarding, Users Scenarios (Future state journey map) Wireframing, motion design, interaction design, UX copy, micro interactions, brand identity design, visual design, sound/haptics, us
Functional Knowledge
Individual designers may not possess all skills below but should demonstrate deep expertise in 2 or more areas
Sketch
Marvel Prototyping
Abstract (Design System)
Miro
User Zoom (User Testing)
Touchpoint knowledge: iOS, Android, Web (Desktop + Mobile)
Similar tools: Framer X, invision, Figma, Zepelin, Protopie, Adobe XD
Låter detta intressant?
Sök redan i dag så berättar vi mer. Urval och intervjuer sker löpande så vänta inte med din ansökan då vi behöver komplettera med fler handlingar och anbudstiden är kort
NXT Interim och NXT Rekrytering är ett nischat och innovativt företag som är verksamma inom konsult och rekryteringsbranschen.
Vi är verksamma inom HR, IT, och Finans. Vi erbjuder våra konsulter bl a sjukförsäkring, remote-arbetsplatser och flera andra förmåner som förgyller deras vardag.
Vi har unikt paketerade tjänster som de traditionella företagen inte erbjuder idag. 20 års erfarenhet inom branschen samt 3000 unika kontakter. Kontor i Stockholm, Malmö, Linköping, Göteborg och Kalmar
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-19
Företag
NXT Interim AB
Jobbnummer
5677446
