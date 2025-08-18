Product Designer Textile H&m Home - Cushion Covers, Blankets
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
Job Description
Do you have experience from interior product design and a strong eye for timeless and trend driven interior? We are looking for a future talent to join one of our creative teams at H&M HOME!
H&M Home is a design driven interior brand with a purpose to make it possible for many people to create a modern and personal space - a place to feel at home. Made to inspire customers to decorate and put love in their home environment, the collections merge modern design and quality with affordable prices. With us, you get the opportunity to work close to our customers in a collaborative, creative and dynamic culture.
Here, you can use your drive and ambition to realize great design ideas and we challenge you with big responsibility from the start. We take care of each other, and we never compromise on sharing ideas and knowledge. With our entrepreneurial and collaborative mindset, we can inspire and attract customers all over the world. H&M HOME is a global Interior brand within the H&M group - one of the biggest fashion and design companies in the world.
What you will do:
Work with short- and long-term strategy, vision, and goals for the collection together with the Collection Design Manager, Junior Product Designer, Product Manager, Product Developer and Planner.
Analyse and identify future trends and key products in line with H&M HOME brand aesthetics and goals.
Communicate ideas, sketches, and product design overviews with production offices and suppliers globally.
Product development, checking and approving samples to achieve the best products for our customers.
Trend and production travels.
Qualifications
BA/MA degree in textile-, interior- or product design (or equivalent)
Minimum 2years work experience from a similar role
Broad material knowledge on textile products
Excellent skills in Adobe Illustrator required, skills in CLO and Shima are meriting
A trend aware and visionary mindset with a strong passion for interior design
Commercial mindset and an understanding of our global H&M HOME customer
Good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to fast changes
Highly organized, very structured and strong time management skills
Excellent team player
Fluent in English (Swedish is not necessary)
Additional information
Please apply with your resume in English and Portfolio (no more than 10mb per document). Your portfolio should include design process from research and mood boards to final renders/visualisations. Please note that in order for us to consider your application you should show work which is suited to the H&M HOME aesthetic.
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences, and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
114 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9463909