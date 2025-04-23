Product Designer H&M Womens Regional Assortment
2025-04-23
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are looking for an experienced Senior Designer to join our Regional Assortment department with a focus on our Indian region. This position will be based in our Head office in Stockholm but will require some travel to India.
As a Designer for Regional Relevance, you will focus on creating collections for our different regions that require special attention to tailor our collections to suit the relevant target customer. As a Product Designer you will work closely with our teams in both Stockholm and India to achieve this. You will set extended visual goals based on our main collection and will plan the assortment on a concept level together with the Regional Relevance Manager and Design Lead. You will be working with a wide assortment along with key fashion drops and local campaigns.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
As a Senior Designer you will work alongside our Lead Designer and will be part of a wider team of Designers, Product Developers, Planners, Pattern Makers, and a Product Manager.
We are looking for Designers who love to collaborate, work in a team, and provide our diverse markets with the best products sold worldwide. Your handwriting will demonstrate a strong fashion level with commercial awareness! It will be key also to keep a high fashion sense for style and trends for the target customer, while maintaining a cost-conscious awareness throughout the design process.
This is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with our fashion conscious, forward thinking global team. There will also be opportunities to travel to South Asia along the way.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a Designer with....
A minimum of a BA/MA or equivalent experience in Fashion/Textile Design.
3+ years' work experience as a Designer.
Background from an aspirational global brand or retailer.
International experience would be advantageous.
High attention to detail with strong knowledge on Womenswear products.
A creative mindset with a sharp eye for both current and future trends.
Strong customer focus and commercial mindset for H&M 's global womenswear customer.
Experience working closely with suppliers/factories in Asia and Europe.
Strong skills in and used to working in Adobe Creative Suite programs.
3D CLO is advantageous.
Demonstrated communication skills and a true collaborative team player.
Independent, driven & proactive with "one step ahead" mindset.
Organized & structured, able to set priorities and follow timelines.
Flexible mindset and adaptable to changes in a fast-moving & growing industry.
Experience or a desire to coach Junior Designers would be beneficial.
Fluent in English (Swedish not necessary).
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a full-time position is based in Stockholm, to ideally start in May/June 2025. You will report to the department Assortment Designer
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application by 7th May including CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). All documents should be in English.
For internal candidates: please remember to always speak with your current manager when applying for an internal role. Please know that if you are currently permanently employed, you will keep this base employment status while taking on a temporary role.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-07 (Last day to apply is 2025-05-07)
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9301074