Product Designer H&M Move - 1-year Temporary Contract
2024-07-02
Do you want to embark on the mission to democratize activewear and to get the whole world to move?
H&M Move are here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratizing sports. We provide a wide range of activewear across several categories that are fashionable, functional, and incredible value for our customers.
At H&M Move we are brave. We dare to reimagine and try new things. We want all our team members to feel that they belong. We welcome all new mindsets and cultures with the belief that different perspectives will make us successful. We have a true passion for our teams, brand, and products. We are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us.
We are now looking for a Product Designer!
As a Product Designer at H&M Move you will work in close collaboration driving the design process with the Collection Designer. You will have the responsibility & passion for designing & developing our collections across either full collection Kids or Mens Tops, paying extra attention to the product detail across fabrics & trims alongside design aspects that are key for comfort & style.
Job Description:
We are looking for a person that is driven, hands-on and self-motivated with a tenacity to take this exciting step as a Product Designer. You have a global, curious mindset and a genuine passion for H&M Move & keen fashion focus. You are well organized, love to collaborate across different teams within our brand with strong and clear communication. You enjoy taking ownership while being flexible in your way of working. You are motivated by building collections, adapting, and finding new ways of working in a creative, highly entrepreneurial, and diverse environment.
In addition to matching the personal profile we also seek the following
A visionary mindset with true passion for sports fashion, current and future trends
A strong customer focus and commercial mindset for the H&M Move customer
High competence in product design, material and colour
Agile entrepreneurial mindset and adaptable to fast changes in a start-up like environment
Leadership experience and a coaching mindset
Strong communication skills and true team player
Able to priorities with an organized & structured approach
A flexible, positive, and inspirational team player
Qualifications:
A minimum BA qualification in Fashion/Textile Design
Minimum 2-3 years' experience from an aspirational fashion/sportswear design background.
Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite programs
3D CLO experience is meriting
Excellent communication & presentations skills in English, written and verbal
Additional information
This is a 1-year Temporary position to start June 2024 based in Stockholm and reports to the Collection Manager. Do these challenges, qualifications, and opportunities apply to you? Please send your CV & Portfolio (no more than 10mb) in English no later than Tuesday 30th April. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
For all Internal applicants please have a dialogue with your Manager before applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
