VX Fiber is looking for a Product Designer to help shape the future of our global SaaS platform. Do you want to design complex, technical systems that are elegant and usable, and make your mark in a small but international product team? Then this might be the role for you.
About the Role
As a Product Designer at VX Fiber, you'll sit at the intersection of design, product, and engineering. Your mission is to make our Managed SaaS platform intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable to use-turning complex workflows like provisioning, diagnostics, and service configuration into clear, human-centered experiences.
You'll collaborate with product managers, engineers, and subject matter experts across Europe to translate business and technical requirements into designs that deliver real value for fibre owners, ISPs, and operators. From discovery research to high-fidelity design, you'll have end-to-end ownership of the user experience.
What you'll do:
Design user-centered interfaces and workflows for VX Fiber's multi-tenant SaaS platform.
Collaborate with product managers, engineers, and domain experts to align solutions with user needs and business goals.
Lead user research, usability testing, and validation to inform product decisions.
Translate complex technical processes into clear, usable interaction patterns.
Develop and maintain a design system for consistency and efficiency.
Create documentation, design specifications, and assets to support smooth developer handoff.
Contribute to product discovery through story mapping, journey analysis, and opportunity framing.
Stay up to date with UX best practices, accessibility standards, and modern design methodologies.
Champion user experience across the company and foster a design-driven mindset.
What we offer you
Meaningful work - contribute to societal change through digital infrastructure
Complex challenges - transform technical workflows into human-centered design.
Growth culture - curiosity and responsibility are rewarded with real autonomy
Global context - work with colleagues from different parts of the world in a cross-functional team
Real collaboration - we build, learn, and grow together
What you Bring
Education
We value competence, drive, and pragmatism more than formal education - if you have the right experience, a diploma matters less.
Experience
2+ years of experience designing digital products, preferably B2B SaaS platforms.
Track record of designing for complex systems or operational tools.
Proficiency with modern design and prototyping tools (Figma, etc.).
Experience running user research and usability testing.
Familiarity with frontend technologies, responsive design, and developer handoff processes.
Experience working in Agile or Lean product teams.
Strengths in interaction design, visual design, and systems thinking.
Empathy, communication skills, and a collaborative mindset.
Ownership and initiative-you can work autonomously when needed.
Language
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
About the employment:
The position is a permanent full-time role.
Location: Umeå
The position is filled on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply!
Why VX Fiber?
VX Fiber is a Swedish technology company with over 20 years of global experience in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and open access networks. Our goal is to create digital freedom for individuals, businesses, and communities by offering reliable, scalable, and sustainable network solutions.
We offer a managed platform that simplifies fibre network operations-from full-stack OSS/BSS to active equipment and field deployment. Our platform is modular, scalable by design, and made to transform.
We connect network owners, service providers, and end-users through an open access model that accelerates time to market, reduces cost, and automates complexity. With proven flexibility and fast onboarding, our technology supports sustainable, future-ready networks.
VX Fiber - Made to transform. Scalable by design.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03
