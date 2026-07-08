Product Designer
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses — including Google, Uber, PayPal, Visa, Tinder, and many others — rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely at every step of their journey.
As part of Sinch, Mailjet benefits from a broader ecosystem while staying focused on building a simple, reliable, and powerful email experience.
DESCRIPTION
We're looking for a Product Designer to shape the future of our Conversational AI domain. In this role, you'll help lead the design and evolution of AI experiences across the agentic orchestration core, bot templates, and campaign creation, while setting the direction for how conversations are built and managed. You'll play a defining role in our next-generation LLM-powered conversational experiences and serve as a leading voice in how we approach AI-assisted product design.
With a fresh brand, ongoing UI modernization, and strong support from product and engineering, there's real space to make a lasting impact. You'll help elevate the product from good enough to genuinely great, while mentoring others and raising the bar for design craft across the team. You'll own end-to-end design strategy and execution for your product area, from problem framing to production-ready work.
Design & Innovate: Lead the design of next-generation conversational AI and bot-building experiences — intuitive, flexible, and built for scale.
UX Discovery & Research: Lead discovery initiatives to uncover user insights and drive impactful research. Share findings clearly and help the team run measurable experiments to guide product direction.
Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement: Work closely with product, engineering, and cross functional partners to bring design visions to life. Build strong relationships and advocate clearly for the best user outcomes.
Embrace Ambiguity: Approach uncertainty with curiosity — create clarity through validation, rigorous collaboration, and user insights, guiding the team toward actionable decisions in complex situations.
UX/UI Strategy: Define and execute a scalable design strategy for the Orchestration domain that aligns with company goals and enhances user experience.
Usability Testing & Metrics: Establish and monitor key usability and engagement metrics to assess design effectiveness and drive continuous improvement.
Design System Contribution: Actively contributes to the design system to improve consistency, accessibility, and scalability across the product.
Thought Leadership: Serve as a subject matter expert in UX for conversational AI and orchestration, sharing insights both internally and externally.
REQUIREMENTS
Extensive product design experience in B2B SaaS, ideally with a strong focus on complex workflow tools, conversational AI, or developer-facing products.
Proven ability to define and execute design strategy that enhances product growth and aligns with business goals — not just delivery, but direction.
Deep design craft across layout, typography, interaction, and visual systems, with a clear point of view and the skill to execute at a senior level.
Strong UX discovery and research skills — able to lead initiatives, run experiments, and translate findings into product decisions.
Exceptional communication and collaborative skills, working effectively with diverse teams including product, engineering, and senior stakeholders. Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with a customer-focused, outcome-driven approach.
Expert-level Figma proficiency and extensive experience working with and contributing to design systems.
A portfolio that demonstrates strategic thinking — how you frame complex problems, make trade-offs, and drive toward great solutions.
Keen interest in AI and discovering new ways to apply it — both in your own workflow and in the products you design.
Nice to Have
Hands-on experience designing chatbot builders, orchestration tools, or conversational AI platforms.
Familiarity with LLM-powered product experiences and the unique design challenges they introduce.
Experience with growth mechanics such as onboarding, activation, conversion, and retention. Background in or curiosity about developer tools or technical user personas.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
This position can be based hybrid out of our hubs in Antwerp (Belgium), Stockholm or Malmö (Sweden), or Madrid (Spain).
Please note: candidates must already reside in and have the legal right to work in the chosen country.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation at this time.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9997484