Product Designer
Saab Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-06
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab Aktiebolag i Solna
, Järfälla
, Nyköping
, Arboga
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
We are looking for a passionate and experienced Product Designer to join the Product Tech department within Common Technology. In this role, you will lead design activities end-to-end for mission-critical systems while contributing to our design system and ensuring high-quality, consistent experiences across platforms and applications.
You will work closely with the business, developers, product owners, and other designers to understand the end users' perspectives and ensure a consistent and high-quality user experience across our digital products.
Key Responsibilities:
Facilitate workshops and vision sessions to align teams on user-focused product outcomes.
Drive design from concept through prototyping, validation, and high-fidelity UI for reliable mission-critical experiences.
Uplevel design craft by defining, demonstrating, and maintaining a high standard for visual design, interaction quality, and attention to detail.
Contribute to scalable design systems with modular UX patterns that power consistent experiences in our modular architecture.
Collaborate with engineering, product, and stakeholders to balance user needs, business goals, and technical constraints while advancing design consistency.
You will be part of a collaborative and forward-thinking team that values innovation, quality, and user experience. We offer opportunities for professional growth, a supportive work environment, and the chance to make a meaningful impact on the digital experiences we deliver across the organization.
Your profile
You are an engaged, structured, and self-motivated design professional who thrives in environments where curiosity, collaboration, and shared initiative are encouraged. With a thoughtful and solution-oriented mindset, you bring clarity to complex challenges and enjoy shaping early concepts into meaningful user-centered direction. Your positive attitude, patience, and openness to new perspectives support a strong design culture, while your curiosity and motivation drive continuous learning and high-quality outcomes, making you a trusted partner in cross-functional teams.
Required:
Proven track record of delivering high-quality product experiences while leveraging design systems at scale, shown in a strong portfolio.
Strong visual and interaction design skills, with a demonstrated ability to deliver polished, high-fidelity, production-ready UI.
Expert in Figma.
Exceptional collaborator who influences engineering, product, and stakeholders to drive design adoption organization-wide.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Preferred:
Experience designing complex information visualizations, especially on maps or analytical graphs.
Familiarity with front-end development and component-based frameworks (e.g., React, Angular).
Experience measuring design impact using usability metrics and other relevant qualitative and quantitative methods.
Knowledge of UX in mission-critical contexts and designing for situational awareness.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
We are interested in your previous accomplishments, please submit your portfolio in your application.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna Strandväg 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9993548