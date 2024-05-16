Product Designer
Matsmart-Motatos is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.Working at Matsmart-Motatos, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
We are seeking a talented (Digital) Product Designer with a strong focus on the holistic UX workflow to join our team. As a Product Designer, you will be responsible for creating intuitive and engaging digital user experiences (UX) for our customers across markets and platforms. You will work closely with product managers, developers and other stakeholders to ensure that our designs meet both user needs and business goals in a goals-driven environment.
Product and tech at Matsmart-Motatos
Matsmart-Motatos is one of the leading e-commerce companies in Sweden. We have a modern architecture built on a headless e-commerce platform. Our product design stack consists of a Figma Design Library used for exploring and delivering designs and a React component library in Storybook. We are continuously discovering new opportunities to expand the use of design in our way of working.
Our tech organization is a growing team of tech and design enthusiasts, and every member of the team plays a crucial role in our success story. We're organized in cross-functional product teams, each with their own focus on a particular part of the value stream. In our teams, you will be challenged and have the opportunity to make a difference. If you are passionate about digital products and design, want to make an impact, and have fun along the way, you will fit our team nicely!
What you'll do as Product Designer
Collaborate with stakeholders to design effective solutions for best-in-class e-commerce user experiences within a product team focusing on end customer communication, interaction and journey
Conduct quantitative and qualitative user research to identify existing and emerging trends and user needs
Conceptualize, evaluate, and map user flows and high-fidelity prototypes that effectively communicate the design solutions
Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure designs are feasible and aligned with user needs, business goals, design system and the brand
Contribute to our Design Library in Figma with high quality components that scale
To be successful in this role, we believe you need
At least three years of experience in a product organization as a Product Designer, UX Designer, or similar, with proficiency in Figma
Experience in designing customer-facing web and mobile applications, as well as communication mediums such as email and mobile.
Proven ability to thrive in a goals-driven environment using data as the backbone of your design decisions.
Experience in planning, executing, and reporting on user tests (qualitative and quantitative).
Excellent collaboration and communication skills while being flexible and pragmatic about your designs.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or a related field.
Proficiency in English.
Bonus skills
Previous work experience in ecommerce
Familiarity with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
UX/Marketing copywriting skills in either english, german, swedish, danish or finnish
Join us
If you are passionate about digital products, design, and making a positive impact while having fun along the way, we'd love to hear from you. Join our growing team of tech and design enthusiasts, where every member plays a crucial role in our success story.
What we offer
Matsmart-Motatos offers a social and energizing workplace where creativity and ideas are more than welcome and appreciated. We like to explore, and encourage testing and learning, taking ownership and action. We strongly value collaboration and showing we care for one another. We win and lose together as one team.
Matsmart-Motatos is growing. This means we offer being part of an exciting journey where we grow in terms of teams, new markets, new products and the development of the platform. Together we are building a successful and unique e-commerce company that is contributing to a more sustainable world.
