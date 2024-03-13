Product Designer
Since 2018, Voi has been on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 100 cities with over 200 MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now! To continue our growth and ensure that the Voi design continues to stand out from other brands in the category we are now looking for a Product Designer. Are you ready for the voyage of a lifetime?
Want to learn more about being a Product Designer at Voi? Listen in on what another Product Designer of ours, Sofia Boberg, has to say!
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Product Designer at Voi, you'll play a key role in shaping the future of urban mobility. You'll be responsible for representing the users' voice in the product development process, ensuring that every design decision aligns with our core values of user-centricity and innovation. The role includes collaborating with cross-functional teams, including engineering, product management, and marketing, to bring products from ideation to reality. To put it into specifics you will:
• Ensure a seamless and enjoyable user experience across all Voi products and advocate the user perspective in the product team.
• Identify and prioritize user pain points, consistently striving to deliver meaningful solutions that enhance the overall user experience.
• Conduct in-depth user research, leveraging both qualitative and quantitative data sources to gain a deep understanding of user needs and behaviors.
• Proactively enhance Voi's design system for consistency and scalability, elevating overall design quality while mentoring fellow designers.
• Design and prototype user interfaces using low-fidelity and high-fidelity tools, ensuring that designs are visually appealing and intuitive.
• Facilitate workshops, gathering valuable feedback from stakeholders and users to refine designs and improve the product experience.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
You bring solid experience and skills in Product Design and user-centered principles. At the same time we don't expect you to know everything. We promote a culture of learning and sharing and we expect all team members to help each other grow professionally. In addition to having strong communication and presentation skills, we believe the right person has:
• Expertise in Figma, Adobe XD, and/or Sketch, the tools we use to bring our designs to life.
• Familiarity with design systems and the ability to contribute to their development.
• Experience conducting qualitative user research activities, including user interviews, usability testing, and surveys.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, enabling you to identify and address user needs effectively.
• Experience with data-driven design.
• Experience with sales metrics and revenue flows.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
• Join Europes #1 micromobility company
• Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class organisation and a scalable data platform
• Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution
