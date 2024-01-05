Product Designer
At Impactpool you'll be working alongside some of the most impactful organizations on the planet and being a part of initiatives that shape global change. Here, you can contribute to meaningful projects that transcend borders and leave a lasting mark on society.
As a product designer, you will be involved in the process from planning to implementation. Pairing with a full-stack developer to bring the work to life. You can or want to learn to, write HTML and CSS and take your work from idea to release.
As a product designer, you'll be involved in all aspects of our product, UI, marketing and communication. Together with a full-stack developer and our UX Lead, you'll be a crucial part of developing our product to be an intuitive joy to use for our customers. You'll be working on a product with users from all over the world and creating a user experience that caters to many different cultural backgrounds and is both inclusive and accessible. You have both drive and the ability to take ownership to take the work from idea to finish without much oversight.
You love writing, too. You understand that copywriting is design. The words matter as much as the pixels. Great visuals with weak words are poor designs. You should care about how things are phrased as much as you care about how they look.
These are things we've done lately
Redesigned the registration process for virtual events, making the process quick and easy while still making sure all required information is collected
Reviewing and updating navigation for our recruitment tools to improve the user experience and to improve our customers' work day to day.
Site builder for customers' career sites
A digital design degree is great but not something we care that much about. What's important is that you have the skills and the drive needed to do the job and are eager to continue learning.
Being a distributed team, it's essential that you can communicate concisely and effectively in writing using English.
This is a remote position, but we prefer candidates close to the Central European time zone.
At Impactpool, we pride ourselves on offering competitive salaries and a comprehensive package that values your contribution and dedication. You'll discover a culture that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. Fostering an environment where every voice is heard, appreciated, and respected.
We offer diverse career paths, and fostering growth opportunities. Whether it's through mentorship, training programs, or exposure to various projects, we're dedicated to helping you reach your full potential.
We understand the importance of balance, well-being, and personal development. That's why we offer perks beyond the ordinary - from flexible work arrangements and wellness initiatives to social events and team-building activities. Your happiness and fulfillment matter to us just as much as your professional success.
