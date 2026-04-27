Product / Design Engineer
21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2026-04-27Om tjänsten
Assignment period: May 11, 2026 - November 30, 2026
Product / Design Engineer
The consultant will develop store interior products for global retail environments. The role covers the full product development process - from brief and concept to product development to technical
documentation, production readiness and implementation - with strong focus on functionality, sustainability and quality.
Education & Background:
Master's degree (preferred) / Bachelor degree in Product Development, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Design or equivalent.
At least 4 years of relevant experience within Product development / Design Engineer roles
Strong technical foundation combined with design and user perspective
Ability to quickly understand new product areas and technologies
Core Competencies:
Product Development & Engineering
Solid experience of the end-to-end product development process
Ability to translate briefs and business goals into technical solutions
Produce technical drawings, specifications and assembly instructions.
Good understanding of materials, surface treatments, production and transport solutions.
Good experience in prototype testing and verification
Systems & Tools:
Strong skills in 3D CAD (modeling, drawings, documentation)
Experience working in PLM systems
Experience with 3D rendering tools
Adobe Illustrator / Indesign
Sustainability & Circular Design:
Understanding of circular design principles (repair, reuse, refurbishment)
Life-cycle perspective on materials, production and end-of-life
Ability to balance sustainability, quality, cost and function
Personal Skills:
Analytical and structured with strong problem-solving skills
Curious, innovative.
Independent, responsible and professional
Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, fluent in English.
Meriting Experience:
Experience from retail, store concepts or interior products.
Work with global suppliers/companies and large-scale production.
Om arbetsgivaren
Vi på 21Activa har över 30 års samlad erfarenhet inom bemanning och rekrytering.
Med fokus på lager, logistik, transport och administration hjälper vi företag i Stockholm, Uppsala, Roslagen och Mälardalen att hitta rätt kompetens.
Vi är ett auktoriserat bemanningsföretag med kollektivavtal som står för trygghet och engagemang. När våra medarbetare mår bra skapas de bästa resultaten för våra kunder. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "283155". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559313-8133), https://cv.21activa.se/cv_21activa/iframe.jsp?
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9877155